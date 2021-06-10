‘Stranger Things’ presents the four new signings of the fourth season

Netflix has announced four new additions to the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’, which is currently filming in Atlanta. Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen and Grace Van Dien They thus join Winona Ryder, David Harbor, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown and others in recurring roles.

The best known of the four is probably McNulty, who has also starred on Netflix in the series ‘Anne with an “E”‘. We have also seen her in the movie Morgan ‘and the series’ Clean Break’. Truitt, the only male signing, has worked alongside Mel Gibson on ‘Dragged Across Concrete’ and on the ‘Black Lightning’ series he played Issa Williams. Van Dien, for his part, was recurring in the series ‘The Village’ and gave life to the same Sharon Tate in the crime drama ‘Manson’s Girls’. Ting Chen, the adult addition, also appeared in ‘Black Lightning’ and has had very small roles in ‘The Warren File: Forced by the Demon’, ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​and ‘The Visitor’.

Who do they play?

McNulty will play Vickie, a fast-talking geek who gets the attention of one of the main characters, one of the boys. Truitt is Patrick, a Hawkins basketball star, one of those popular with friends, talent and a seemingly perfect life that will spiral out of control due to some strange events. Also in this group is Chrissy (Van Dien), the main cheerleader of the institute, who hides a dark secret under her perfect surface. Among the adult signings Ms Kelly joins, played by Ting Chen, and will be a counselor who cares a lot about her students, especially those who have more difficulties.

The fourth season ‘Stranger Things’ is currently in production with the Duffer brothers at the helm and no date has been announced for a return to the streaming platform.