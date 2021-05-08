‘Stranger Things’: Maya Hawke talks about the fourth season assuring that “the wait will be worth it”

Undoubtedly ‘Stranger Things’ is among the productions most affected by the “new normal” that has marked the health crisis, and it is that season 4 is making a great wait. In addition, the hype does not stop growing hand in hand with the small pills that Netflix has been launching. There was that first advance that confirmed that Hopper is still alive, although he is imprisoned in a Russian labor camp, a brief advance after which things got complicated for this series that seems to be going from strength to strength at last. Perhaps that is why the aforementioned streaming platform has decided to launch the first trailer, an aperitif that takes us back to Eleven’s experiments in Hawkins’ laboratory.

Thus, the hand of these images confirms the suspicions of many fans that, due to the small clues, They had come to the conclusion that the temporary jumps will be one of the key points of a fourth season of which Maya Hawke has wanted to give new details. This actress who plays Robin Buckley in the series, has spoken with Collider promising that this long wait will be worth it, and that the forced break has allowed the creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, to delve even deeper into the story. “I can’t confirm when we finished filming, but I can tell you that, although it’s been an eternity, because we’ve had so much time, it’s going to be amazing thanks to the level of effort, interest and detail that the Duffer brothers have put into the production. They have been able to focus more on the scripts, and the actors have had more time to think about the characters. I am very proud of the work that everyone is doing, and looking forward to the fans seeing this season. It’s been a long wait, but I think it will be worth it“.

Very cryptic

For his part, David Harbor has reacted to the trailer for season 4 posting a most cryptic response that only adds intrigue to an already mysterious advance. And it is that these images have focused mainly on Eleven and Dr. Brenner, through what seems to be a flashback that takes us back to the time when Eleven was one of the subjects on which the MKUltra Project experienced. In the trailer we also see those who appear to be Eleven’s “brothers” who appear dressed in hospital gowns and refer to Dr. Brenner as “Dad”, confirming that Eleven and Eight (aka Kali) weren’t the only test subjects and that there are more kids out there.

Added to this tremendous clue is Harbor’s mention of rainbows, a word that would refer to Eleven and Kali’s game room in Hawkins’ lab. The Rainbow room can also be seen in the aforementioned teaser, so “everything points to yes”, We will know much more about the origins of one of the most intriguing characters in this series who has not yet confirmed his return date. and that, if he manages to return at the end of this year, he will be two years old since the launch of his season 3.