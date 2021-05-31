‘Stranger Things’: Leaked photos of the filming that could anticipate a tragic turn

Since Hawkins, since the filming of the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’, there have been leaked some new images that could advance a very tragic turn for its protagonists. The photos were shared by the Twitter account StrangerNews11 and they show Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) together in the cemetery.

SOMETHING “MASSIVE” IS HAPPENING AT HAWKINS CEMETERY …? NO NEW PHOTOS, COULD BE ONE OF THE LAST SCENES OF THE SEASON. pic.twitter.com/D7Ji0YxU2m ? Stranger Things 4 (@ StrangerNews11) May 25, 2021

“Something very big is happening in the Hawkins cemetery. There are no more photos, it could be one of the last scenes of the season.”

It is true that little can be guessed about them and above all the new plots remain a mystery, what we know is that it will be “the darkest of all” according to Finn Wolfhard, that “the wait will be worth it” according to Maya Hawke and that one of the series’ most iconic villains returns: Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine).

Not everything is bad

Netflix has not announced when it will release the new episodes, which are delayed, since production had to stop several times and for months because of COVID-19, but, according to producer Shawn Levy, this is not necessarily bad: a very positive impact by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before shooting it and have time to rewrite in a way they have rarely had before, for what the quality of these scripts is exceptional, maybe better than ever “he told Collider.