‘Stranger Things’: Gaten Matarazzo wants a ‘WandaVision’ spin-off of Dustin

‘Stranger Things’ prepares its return to Netflix after so many years with a fourth season, and in the meantime, fans of the hit series are already beginning to think about ideas on how to extend the franchise when it ends. As always, the possibility of making a spin-off one day is strongly thought out, and the one that is generating the most illusion on the web is that of one that focuses on the characters of Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Steve (Joe Keery). Matarazzo is now promoting another series that he stars in for Netflix, ‘Chamber of Horror’, and logically he could not avoid this question when he sat down with Entertainment Weekly.

This idea does not sound bad to the very young 18-year-old actor, he even finds it very attractive, and he had no qualms about confessing all this. However, he wants something more, since he believes that a product focused only on these two characters would not give much of itself.. So look at other recent series like Disney + ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’, which dared to do something new and dig into formats to offer fresh perspectives. Only then does he believe that something really worthwhile could be offered that could relaunch the franchise: “I think a Dustin-Steve spin-off would be good if it were in a strange format. As if they did not do a complete program”, stated in the first place.

Matarazzo is clear that he wants to forget about anything that comes close to a conventional full-length series. Just think of a miniseries that’s genuinely original: “Like a ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ type thing or like a web series type thing where on YouTube, there are weekly episodes of little shenanigans that get into, like once in a while, like a sketch show. That would be great. You break the format … I don’t know if an entire Dustin and Steve series is sustainable. What are they going to do for a whole season, just them? “

The wait will be worth it

The actor has also focused on the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’, which is getting a lot to beg. The last season arrived on the platform in 2017, and since then nothing, although perhaps by the end of this year, if the situation allows it, the wait could end. However, so much time to prepare it can only be a positive thing, an aspect that producer Shawn Levy already wanted to highlight to Collider.

We do not know if it will be true, but at least the hype raised a bit for all of us: “I will only say that the pandemic definitely delayed the filming and, therefore, the launch of our current fourth season, with a date yet to be determined. But it had a very positive impact by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before we shoot it and have time to rewrite in a way they have rarely had before, so the quality of these scripts is exceptional, maybe better than ever“, it affirmed.