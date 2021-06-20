Stranger Things: David Harbor compares Hopper’s return to Gandalf’s resurrection

Almost a week after the Duffer brothers, creators of Stranger Things – 76% will confirm the names of the actors who will join the cast in the fourth season of the popular Netflix series during the Geeked Week event, we have new details about the new episodes. The fourth season of the series led by Millie Bobby Brown is making people wait longer than necessary, but its creators assure that it will be worth it and is that the last time a new season was released on the Netflix platform, the third, was on July 4, 2019.

This production that mixes science fiction with drama and horror experienced by the town of Hawkins in Indiana, United States, left us with a great cliffhanger in the last episode and the mystery about whether Hopper was going to return to the screen. The mystery was practically solved in the same final episode and followed with a preview entitled “From Russia with love”, where you can see the character having a bad time, but at least alive. David Harbor has become one of the public’s favorite actors since he appeared in the first season and it is no wonder.

In addition to his great charisma, there is the role he has in the series, that of a police chief who introduces us to the strange situations that the town where the story takes place is going through, in addition to allowing us to know more about Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), a character by proxy that still has us intrigued after three seasons since we still haven’t figured out all his secrets. Her relationship with Hopper is one of the audience’s favorite points and it is partly why audiences love Harbor and yearn for his return in the following episodes.

Fans will love to know that he has released new details about the fourth season of Stranger things and also of Hopper’s rebirth and his current situation as a prisoner in Russia. It is true that each season has become something great; We went from the Demogorgon to The Mind Flayer and then the battle at the mall. According to the actor, the fourth season will be even more spectacular than what we have seen before, as if the creative team had set the sole goal of doing something monstrous in every sense of the word.

This was what he shared during an interview he gave Collider as part of the promotion of Black Widow, the Marvel Studios film that will be released next month and in which he has an important role:

I mean, it’s bigger, that’s the first thing. In scope, in scale, even in the idea that we are no longer in Hawkins. We, locally, are bigger. We are introducing new things, but we are also adjusting and finishing in a certain direction so that it has a clear, clean, specific and defined ending at some point, which I really can’t speak to.

Then, when he referred to his character specifically, he revealed a little more information and assured that a Hopper revival had always been planned, which he compares to the death and resurrection of Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings:

I can talk about Hopper. I guess I say this about many seasons, but it is my favorite season, in the sense that he is in his purest state, he is more vulnerable, in a sense. It is, as you have seen, in this Russian prison, so we can reinvent it in a sense. He has a rebirth of what he had become, and we had always planned this near-resurrection as the moment when Gandalf dies, and Galdalf the Gray rises, and I’m really interested in this revival of him. We can explore many threads in his life that have simply been hinted at and that we can see much more of. And there are some real surprises that you guys know nothing about that will start to come out in this and play a big big role as the series progresses.

