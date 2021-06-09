Stranger Things 4 was harmed by Black Widow

Netflix TV series Share

Because David Harbor is a part of Black Widow, the actor had to get creative and make a few changes to Jim Hopper’s look in Stranger Things 4.

In addition to being a part of Stranger Things 4, David Harbor is now ready to show fans his portrayal of Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian in the movie Black Widow. In this MCU adventure, the character is a Russian super soldier who has spent a long time in prison. Meanwhile, the actor will also reprise his role as Jim Hopper for the fourth season of the Netflix series, in which Jim has been captured and put in a Russian prison.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, David Harbor revealed that he had to take photos of his look from the Black Widow sets and send them to the creators of Stranger Things to make sure Hopper’s look for season four didn’t look too strange. “I had started to grow my hair out, but then I was cast for something else to play a Russian prisoner. He had this long hair and this beard and he was big and I thought, ‘I can’t be the same guy with long hair and a beard in the same prison. So I was taking pictures of the Black Widow set without anyone knowing and sending them to the creators of Stranger Things, making sure they didn’t use any of the same colors as the set and that the look was different and the outfits were different, “he revealed. the actor.

The perfect look

“I kept sending these photos and finally in the end I had all this hair and beard, and we had planned to do it this way. But I was like, ‘Guys, we can’t do this, I’m going to come out with this Marvel movie, I can’t have a beard and hair on the show as well.’ So we came up with a completely different look for him, we made him shave his head, ”explained David Harbor, who seeks to dazzle us with Black Widow and Stranger Things 4.

The release date of the fourth installment is not yet known, but the Netflix series is expected to launch its new episodes only in 2022. Regarding the Marvel film, it will hit theaters and Disney + on July 9.

