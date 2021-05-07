Stranger Things 4 teaser reveals Eleven’s whereabouts

In the teaser we see Eleven’s past. Everything indicates that this laboratory is the place where Millie’s character grew up, because it looks like an experimental school with children and the camera shows us little Eleven’s cell.

Then we see the surprised girl’s face. However, with so few details, it is unclear if this is a retrospective of Eleven’s origin or her future after the events of season three.

Fans interpreted this preview as a sign that we will finally see the full origin story by Eleven.