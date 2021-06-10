Stranger Things 4: Netflix announces new additions

Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen and Grace Van Dien join the cast of season four of Stranger Things in recurring roles

Netflix today announced four new additions to the cast of the fourth season of Stranger Things, which is currently filming in Atlanta:

Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E) will play Vickie, a fast-talking geek from the band who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes.

Myles truitt (Queen Sugar, Black Mafia Family) will play Patrick, a Hawkins basketball star who has friends, talent and a good life … until strange events throw his perfect life out of control.

Regina Ting Chen (The Queen of the South, Falcon and the Winter Soldier) will be Mrs. Kelly, a popular counselor who cares a lot about her students, especially those who have the most difficulties.

Grace Van Dien (Manson’s Girls, The Forest) will play Chrissy, the head cheerleader at Hawkins High School and the most popular girl in school. But beneath its seemingly perfect surface hides a dark secret.

About Stranger Things

A love letter for the 80s genre classics that captivated an entire generation, Stranger Things is a thrilling drama set in Hawkins, Indiana, a seemingly laid-back Midwestern town. When a boy disappears as if by magic, his group of friends and family begin a desperate search in which they are suddenly caught up in a series of strange and dangerous events. Beneath the surface of this ordinary town lurks an extraordinary enigma, government experiments, and a dangerous door that connects our world to a powerful and sinister realm. The friendship will be put to the test and their lives completely altered as they discover that this will change Hawkins, and possibly the world, forever.

Since its premiere in 2016, the worldwide phenomenon Stranger Things has racked up more than 65 awards and 175 nominations, including Emmy Awards, Golden Globes, Grammys, SAGs, DGAs, PGAs, WGAs, BAFTAs, an award. Peabody, the AFI Program of the Year award, the People’s Choice Awards or the Teen Choice Awards, among many others. The three-time Emmy nominee for best drama series is one of Netflix’s most-watched titles, season three alone amassed 40.7 million family accounts in its first four days on the service, more than any other Netflix movie or series. in that period, and 64 million households in its first four weeks on Netflix.

The fourth season Stranger Things, is a creation of the Duffer brothers and is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment, is currently in production. The Duffer brothers are also executive producers on the series, alongside 21 Laps Entertainment’s Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen and Iain Paterson.