Stranger Things 4: Leaked Images Reveal Fatal Fate For Eleven

Although Netflix benefited from the arrival of the pandemic because users increased their hours in front of the screen, things got complicated for the filming of the fourth season of Stranger Things – 76%. The studio had no choice but to re-record several months later, pushing back the release date. But production is still going on and some images from the set have recently been released; in them we can see Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, however, things do not seem to be good for her character.

Millie Bobby Brown enchanted the world with her performance as Eleven in 2016. The first season was a huge hit on the Netflix platform and Millie she was shot to world stardom thanks to her stellar role; I had previously done commercials and taken minor roles in other projects, but with Stranger things came the change of his life and the opportunity to work in the major leagues of Hollywood. Since then he has been a beloved celebrity with tens of millions of followers on social media.

After a long break for the filming of Stranger Things 4, its stars are already back for more action but things are not in order for Eleven. Here are the images filtered by Metro US:

Stranger Things season 4: New set pictures tease terror for Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven ‘wheeled out on stretcher’ https://t.co/XQv7UbJbjD pic.twitter.com/7mnRkwfHwE – Angela Jones (@angel_jones_aj) June 15, 2021

The new images make us wonder what nightmare Eleven will have to live through. The set presents us with chaos in the small town of Hawkins, which will once again have to suffer the misfortunes caused by the Upside down. Although the details of the plot are not abundant, we know that time will have a vital importance in the development of the new chapters, even some fans are already suggesting space-time travel. Could it be that the scriptwriters of Stranger things take that route? They would be able to solve many things, fatal deaths, perhaps.

One of the most anticipated returns of the fourth season of Stranger things It’s Jim Hopper’s (David Harbor). The character disappeared at the end of the third and since then fans want to know his whereabouts. The clip “From Russia with Love” already told us that the policeman is alive but that he has ended up in a place very far from Hawkins doing forced labor, he is even seen with less weights. He will soon return to sort out his unfinished business and be with Joyce and Eleven.

Throughout their seasons, Stranger things has presented us with fun adventures about otherworldly creatures and dangerous humans. The characters divide into groups and tend to their own affairs, but when mystery and danger begin to take their toll, they band together to uncover and confront the threat. The third season of the series was a great triumph for Netflix and they hope that the next one will be the same. Fans already want to see more of Steve, Robin, Dustin, Erica, Joyce, Hopper, Eleven, Mike, Sam, Lucas and Will.

Although nothing has been said yet about a release date for the fourth season of Stranger things, it is very likely that it will reach the Netflix catalog at some point in 2022, the year in which we hope that the limitations and misfortunes of the pandemic have become something distant. There is also no information on how long Netflix will end the series, as it remains a successful title on the platform; As long as it continues to produce income, there will be adventures to tell.

