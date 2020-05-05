sink swirled in Kericho, in the highlands of the Great Rift Valley, Kenya, East Africa. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Fascinating recordings show how a large piece of land collapses into a large swirling sinkhole in Kericho, in the highlands of the Great Rift Valley, Kenya, East Africa.

The video shows what looks like a small sink that begins to swallow water from a large puddle, before dragging down large chunks of mud and tall grass.

In the scene on Friday, locals reacted with screams and laughter, shocked and amazed at the same time.

The region was hit with heavy rains that caused severe flooding and landslides throughout Kenya, leaving 100 people dead and almost 2,000 homeless.

The fascinating natural phenomenon took place on Friday in a village in Kericho County, located in the Great East African Rift Valley (SWNS).

Plus

The videos were shot by geography teacher Dicken Muchena, 27, who said, “I think there is a lot of hidden activity going on throughout the Rift Valley.”

“The Rift Valley is an active tectonic zone, there are several underground cracks, holes and holes.”

“Due to the heavy rains in the region, the upper layers of the soil were eroded, exposing the cracks and underground voids.”

“This caused runoff to seep through the openings, filling in the gaps.”

The Great Rift Valley of Kenya is part of the Great Rift Valley of East Africa, a series of ocean trenches that extend over 6,000 km in length and are in the process of separating the African plate in two.

The upper soil stratum was eroded by heavy rains, leaving exposed cracks and underground voids that led to the formation of sumps (SWNS).

More

According to the British Geological SurveySudden “sinkholes” like this include “more spectacular collapses that sometimes make headlines” after media coverage. “Data-reactid =” 61 “> According to the British Geological Survey, Sudden “sinkholes” like this include “more spectacular collapses that sometimes make headlines” after media coverage.

They can vary in width and depth, from a slight depression to a huge hole that could swallow parts of roads or even buildings.

Residents wade through the water after their houses were flooded by the overflow of the Nzoia riverbed on Thursday (.).

Plus

Several families displaced by floods at Rhonda Ward in Nakuru County following heavy downpour. The affected families have been moved to Mwariki Primary School. pic.twitter.com/cgCjlmUK6v – Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) May 3, 2020

Several families displaced by the floods in Rhonda Ward, Nakuru County, following an intense downpour. The affected families have been transferred to Mwariki Elementary School.

The flooding caused by the Nzoia River as it flowed through Kenya, the channel of which overflowed on Thursday, has left thousands of homes submerged.

In the images, residents can be seen wading through the water after watching their homes flood, to head to makeshift shelters in the high ground near the waterlogged area.

coronavirus to spread due to overcrowding. “data-reactid =” 88 “> The Kenyan Red Cross has also asked the county authorities for new shelters, as there is concern that the coronavirus may spread due to overcrowding.