VALORANT only has a few days to debut, after a few weeks of its closed beta phase. Like any game, it is not without bugs or errors, and players have found one that makes it possible to merge with another character.

The newest VALORANT agent, Reyna, has the Dismiss ability that costs 200 credits and that together with the Ultimate Empress allows her not only to boost her attack and speed, but also to be invulnerable and invisible. Well, there is a bug in the game that takes this to a point where intangibility allows for merging with another player.

The person who reported this bug is reddit user Vangelys, who shared a video in which Reyna can be seen using these 2 skills at almost the same time. However, after using Dismiss while the Ultimate ability was activated, something strange happened in the game that transported Reyna in the same space as Sage, merging them, because after this they could never be separated.

The bug turned Reyna and Sage into the same character

In the video, which you can find on reddit, it is seen that both characters could move their eyes, attack and use their abilities, but not move freely from place, which caused the team to lose. However, before being defeated and ending the bug it was possible to see the interior of Sage for a few moments, something that hindered the vision of the player who controlled Reyna.

As we mentioned, VALORANT has been available for everyone for a very short time, so it is normal for errors to appear. Besides, we told you that Reyna is a character that was not available since the closed Beta phase, but came along with the official launch of the game. In fact, in the release period, due to high demand, the servers had some problems and there were others related to the Battle Pass.

So we have no doubt that Riot Games is already aware of this bug and will fix it in a future update.

Riot Games has already stated that it is working on tests to bring VALORANT to consoles, but it may not materialize. VALORANT is currently available on PC. If you are interested in it, we invite you to check its file, where you will find more news.

