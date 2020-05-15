The story is known that Bette Davis, after receiving her first Oscar for Dangerous in 1935, put the Hollywood Academy statuette in the bag the next morning and headed for the Warner office, which had her under contract. . Like one of her knife heroines in the boot, she shot through the room of the almighty Jack Warner, placed the Oscar on his table and demanded better roles. It was a time when studio owners were gods. In the recent biopic that earned Renee Zelwegger the Oscar for best actress, you saw what Louis B. Masyer did with poor Judy Garland.

True or not, the story is part of the legend of Bette and it worked. Warner started offering him better and better scripts. Bette started the partnership with William Wyler, received the second Oscar for Jezebel in 1938, and did with him, in his 40s, The Letter and Pérfida. Do you remember James Cameron, screaming at the Oscar – which he received for Titanic in 1998 – ‘king of the world’? Bette could have done the same. Queen of Hollywood. Her two films with Wyler are among the best of the decade, but the quintessence of Bette’s films in the 40’s is Now, Voyager, from 1942, which she did at Warner (where else?), directed by Irving Rapper. In Brazil, it was called Strange Passenger.

A lot, almost everything, has changed in cinema. Conventions, technology. An anthological scene, which caused a furor at the time, today may not be as impressive, but it is still possible to perceive the erotic charge of the gesture. Paul Henreid, the same one who would do the following year at Warner, the romantic classic Casablanca, plays Jerry. Bette is Charlotte Vale. They are on a transatlantic. Jerry puts two cigarettes in his mouth, lights them simultaneously and hands one to Charlotte. Only that. They don’t say anything spicy, in fact, they don’t go much beyond that. Any suggestion of sex between them is just that simple gesture, but that almost 80 years ago seemed audacious to the audiences of that time. They were, it is worth remembering, predominantly female audiences, of women asphalted from their men by the war.

In the plot, Charlotte is the daughter of an authoritarian Boston matriarch. Gladys Cooper does the part. It’s tough. Take the daughter on a short leash. Bette / Charlotte suffers a nervous breakdown. Her sister-in-law recommends a doctor. He sends Charlotte for analysis at a psychiatric institute. It transforms. With an ugly duckling, he becomes a swan – Charlotte becomes Bette, the biggest star in the Hollywood firmament of the period. Charlotte goes on vacation on the ocean liner. South America! You know Jerry. They fall in love in conversations and walks on deck, in the moonlight – a studio moon. The critical moment arrives – Jerry confesses that he is married. Charlotte returns home, that is, to her mother. She refuses a millionaire marriage, her mother is furious, she dies in an attack. Charlotte feels guilty, has a new nervous breakdown. Back to the psychiatric institute. And now, look at the device in Casey Robinson’s script.

Charlotte approaches a girl, whom she befriends. To go straight to the facts, Tina / Janis Wilson is Jerry’s daughter and had to be hospitalized because of her cruel mother, which also explains her father’s near adultery. Charlotte and Jerry reconnect. And although there is nothing between them again, everything changes. Charlotte assumes that her story with Jerry is not going to happen, but she becomes the selfless mother Tina needs. Imagine this story in 1942. Love, dignity, renunciation. With husbands, boyfriends, boyfriends, children at the front, these were feelings that female audiences could perfectly understand, and share. The film is so well done – and Max Steiner’s score is decisive for the climate – that it still doesn’t deny fire.

A soap opera – teardrop. The most impressive is Bette. With fame as a badass, and transgressive characters, she admired the fame of great evil of the screens. In 1950, Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s All About Eve, behind the scenes of the theater, won the Oscars for best film, direction and screenplay (by Mankiewicz himself). In Brazil, it was called A Malvada and the surprise is that the title character was not Bette, but the secretary, Eve / Anne Baxter, who does everything to usurp her place, on stage and in life. Bette defended her rights, did not take offense at home – and was even great playing Robert Aldrich’s 1962 vixen (What Will Happen to Baby Jane?), But, when necessary, revealed her most sensitive side and behaved as melted butter.

The film is available on DVD.

