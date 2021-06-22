Strange outbreak of tuberculosis investigated due to possible contaminated drug

The United States health authorities are investigating a rare outbreak of tuberculosis, linked to an allegedly contaminated drug.

The drug involved was sent to 20 states, according to official information, although the names of the entities were not disclosed.

That is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC in English), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and lstate and local health agencies opened an investigation, after 100 infected patients were reported.

According to what was published by Fox News, the cases of infected would have been reported after spinal surgeries or fractures, whose cases were registered last spring.

And it is that the relationship that exists in this strange outbreak of tuberculosis, is that during these procedures a bone repair product called FiberCel Fiber Viable Bone Matrix.

Said product is a bone putty developed by the regenerative medicine company Aziyo Biologics.

FiberCel uses human cells, and is used in a series of orthopedic treatments, according to those published by the American newspaper The Washington Post.

Faced with this situation, the company Aziyo Biologics announced the voluntary recall of 154 units of the drug linked to the rare tuberculosis outbreak, all derived from a single donor.

Said donation of the product was sent to 37 facilities, established in 20 states of the country.

Those shipments took place between March 3 and April 2, according to reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Strange outbreak of tuberculosis

CDC officials told the Washington Post that 136 units of the FiberCel Fiber Viable Bone Matrix in 113 patients.

Of which eight died after the procedures with the drug, which has now been withdrawn, although the cause of the deaths has not yet been specified.

According to the information released by the CDC through a statement, they indicated that the affected patients were supplied with the drug from the now withdrawn batch of FiberCel. “They have probably been exposed to mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB)”.

Which can cause serious illnesses, can even cause death, if the condition is not treated immediately.

While the Fox News chain reported that CDC sources claimed that 105 patients who received doses of the recalled product are under treatment for tuberculosis.

The CDC spokesperson reported that eight states, without identifying them, were able to remove 18 units from the FiberCel, which prevented it from being used in the surgeries that were scheduled.

CDC urges physicians to contact patients who underwent surgery and who were given the drug under investigation so that they can immediately begin treatment for tuberculosis.

They even assure that asymptomatic patients should start treatment immediately.

