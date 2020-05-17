An atypical blue bee is rediscovered in Florida. Before seeing it again in Florida, scientists did not know if the blue bee still existed. The rare blue bee has rarely been sighted.

Researchers in the United States reported that a very strange blue bee believed to be extinct is living in Florida.

After being first described in 2011, the blue calamintha bee had been last seen in 2016, the scientists said, according to Boston 25 News.

“It was open to the possibility that we wouldn’t find the bee at all, so the first time we saw it in the field was really exciting,” Chase Kimmel, a researcher at the Florida Museum of Natural History, said in a statement.

Kimmel has lived in a remote part of the state studying the insect since March. He is working on a project to study the bee population, as well as their life and feeding habits.

Previously, the blue bee had only been recorded to live in 16 square miles of pine scrub on Lake Wales Ridge in central Florida, scientists said. Kimmel was able to find the bee in three of the same places that had been previously recorded. He also found her at six other locations 50 miles away.

The blue bee feeds on the calamintha flower, a plant that is also very rare. Kimmel also found a bee pollinating a different flower.

Part of Kimmel’s study will also determine the nesting preference of the bee.

This strange blue bee does not live in colonies. Instead, it nests instead of living in a hive like other bees.

This study could help determine if the blue bee, which is already registered in the state as a species in greatest need of conservation, qualifies for protection under the Endangered Species Act.

“It is one thing to read about habitat loss and development and quite another to drive 30, 40 minutes through miles of orange trees to reach a really small conservation site,” said Kimmel. “It puts into perspective the amount of habitat loss that affects all the animals that live in this area.”

The rediscovery of the blue bee in Florida was announced in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused many sites to remain desolate while some animals take those spaces, as has been reported in several countries.

