Doctors in Britain, Italy and Spain must be on the lookout for a rare inflammatory syndrome in children apparently linked to the coronavirus

AP –

Days ago, the British Pediatric Intensive Care Society alerted doctors that in the last three weeks there has been an increase in the number of children with “a multi-system inflammatory state requiring intensive care” in various parts of the country. Society said there is a “growing fear” that it is a syndrome associated with COVID-19 or from one disease distinct and not yet identified.

* Urgent alert * Rising no of cases presenting to #PedsICU with multi-system hyperinflammatory state, overlapping features of toxic shock syndrome & atypical Kawasaki disease, bloods consistent with severe # COVID19 – seen in both # SARSCoV2 PCR + ve AND -ve Please share widely pic.twitter.com/Bj6YHLJ8zi – PICSUK (@PICSociety) April 26, 2020

“We already know that a very small number of children can become seriously ill from COVID-19But this is very rare, “said Russell Viner, president of the Royal College of Pediatrics and Children’s Health.” New diseases can present themselves in surprising ways, and clinicians should be informed of any new evidence of certain symptoms. ”

Reported cases include features of toxic shock syndrome or Kawasaki disease, a disorder of the blood vessels. Since only some of the children they tested positive for him COVID-19, scientists are not certain that the cause is coronavirus or another factor. Health authorities estimate there are 10-20 such cases in Britain, and the English National Health Service (NHS) said it is urgently investigating them.

In Spain, the Pediatric Association issued a similar warning: in recent weeks, several children of school age suffered an unusual picture of abdominal pain accompanied by gastrointestinal symptoms that in a few hours could cause shock, drop in blood pressure and heart problems.

He argued that it is a priority to recognize those symptoms and refer patients to a hospital urgently.

In Italy, Dr. Angelo Ravelli, of the Gaslini Hospital and a member of the Italian Pediatric Society, expressed something similar in a letter to 10,000 colleagues. He said his team reported an unusual increase in the number of Kawasaki disease sufferers, some of whom were children they suffered COVID-19 or had had contact with confirmed cases of the virus.

Kawasaki symptoms include high temperature that persists for five days or more, a rash, and swollen glands in the neck, according to the NHS.