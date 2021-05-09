Strange events, Camila Sodi reveals in Carmen Farías recordings

Strange events, Camila Sodi reveals in recordings of Carmen Farías | INSTAGRAM

First of all, we must start by mentioning that the talented and recognized actress Camila Sodi, defines herself as a superstitious woman, and a lover of Mexican traditions such as the fabulous Día de Mue3rtos, however, she recently revealed that while filming her new movie “The exorcism of Carmen Farías” Somewhat strange things happened to him.

As for the Mexican holiday, Sodi She has mentioned on several occasions that she loves this date above all things, because she adores placing her respective altar, and of course, remembering those who have already left, and she herself has said “I believe in the environment of the duality of energies.”

That said, we can proceed to the following, everything seems to indicate that, in the shooting From his newly released film production, he continued his tradition of focusing on the energy of the place where he was, his own and of course, the people around him.

In this way, the actress affirmed it in a recent interview with important media in our country: “In the shooting there came a point when someone gave me a little quartz and they told me: ‘put it in the bag, just in case’, because if strange things happened to us ”.

It is worth mentioning that Camila stars in the aforementioned horror film, and, by the way, it is her first in that genre, we know well that, among the most recognized Mexican films for their history and way of capturing the audience, the ones that stand out are just those of this kind.

And before the fact, the famous one affirmed that she had never made a film of this type and that was merely important to decide to participate, since she wanted to do something different, more because of the fact that when reading the script it was very particular, because not I’d seen a job in which fifty percent of the movie the main character is alone.

He also openly mentioned that this small but very important detail seemed really interesting to him, what he did not know, far from it, he saw coming, was what happened to him while in the recordings of some scenes.

The 34-year-old actress experienced a real terror, she recounted it verbatim in this way: “At first we lived during the filming in a mining town that was full of chilling myths and legends, the energy of a city is very different from that of the towns , in this house you heard noises, children’s giggles, we were scared, someone’s hair or hand was pulled, and I think it’s part of making a horror movie ”, he commented.

For his part, his co-star Juan Pablo Castañeda, also present in the aforementioned interview, added: “We went to film at the real location, and that is very interesting, because they are ancient towns that carry a strong and dense energy and it is a production value. which already makes the movie so much more exciting ”.

In the same way, he added that for him, it is vital that there is a diversity of Mexican films in theaters, since the public deserves it and his industry is also capable of carrying out different projects and that is very worth it.

“Then I found out how the team was, that Camila was there, that the photography was done by Carolina Acosta, so the team and all of Javi Rubio’s production were perfect,” the actor concluded.

It should be noted that the horror film is directed by the illustrious Rodrigo Fiallega, it was filmed in the town “El Oro”, in the State of Mexico, where they spent 6 weeks in the recording process, the producers are Molo Alcocer Délano, Javier González-Rubio and Enrique Latapí Silva and the film has a duration of 93 minutes.

And if you have not had the time to go to your favorite cinema to see it, we sincerely recommend it one hundred percent, because in addition to supporting the national film industry, if you are a fan of this particular genre, you will have an excellent experience.