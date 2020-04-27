A video showing an animal that looks like something out of a science fiction movie has gone viral on social networks

Mexico.- A photo that was shared in recent days on social networks has caused great fear among users, because it shows a animal which looks like something out of a science fiction movie.

In the image published in Twitter you see a animal which appears to have its bare torso (without fur) and wings.

“I need to know WHAT THE FUCK IS THIS!” The young man tweeted, receiving thousands of responses, although few were correct.

In addition, along with the image, a video shown to the stranger animal emitting a strange sound while crawling through the courtyard of a house. It might look like it was a bat, but it isn’t.

The Instituto Lillo de Tucumán clarified that it is a colugo or also called “flying lemur“from Malaysia.

The Asian fact check site Turn Back Hoax confirmed that it is a baby of that species, but the image is not recent: it dates from 2017, at least.

About him video, “Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) was able to locate the source of the material, as after intensive information gathering and research carried out with the assistance of other agencies. The clip was filmed at a home in Sg. Moyan, Batu Kawa. According to statements by a family member, the lemur was found near his home. He was later released in a nearby forest … “.

To this they add that the flying lemur, at present, it is protected by the authorities, reason why its hunting and commercialization is prohibited.

According to Thai National Parks, the animal it does not usually fly like birds or insects do, rather it uses its extremities to glide on the ground, being able to travel several kilometers a day.

“It is arboreal, it is active at night and it feeds on soft parts of plants, such as young leaves, buds, flowers and fruits,” they concluded.

(With information from Biobiochile)