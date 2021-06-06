Strange and Christine walked away after what was seen in the 2016 film according to its writer

The future second Doctor Strage film, which will arrive next year under the title “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, will bring the return of the actress Rachel McAdams as the Dr. Christine Palmer. A character that for many was somewhat wasted in the 2016 film. We do not know which line they will take for the second film with the relationship between the two, but for all the focus of it, it does not seem that there will be much time for his relationship.

The fact that we at least have the character return makes us think that something will be explored. Christine has not been seen or mentioned in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since her first appearance in the 2016 film, leaving fans wondering what her current relationship is with the Sorcerer Supreme.

The writer of that first Doctor Strange movie, C. Robert Cargill, has recently responded to questions from fans via Reddit, including one regarding the relationship between Stephen Strange and Christine Palmer, trying to shed some light on the issue.

Although the film never specifically addressed what happened between the two leads, Cargill imagines they both continued separately, each on their own, after the events of the film:

They went their own way and they each became the one who got away from the other – says writer C. Robert Cargill on the situation in which Strange and Palmer were left –

Obviously, these events are only the perception of the one who was the writer of the 2016 film. Looking ahead to the Marvel film of 2022 we can be told a different story, since Cargill is not involved in the writing of the new film. What’s more, recently, Michael Waldron confirmed that he and director Sam Raimi made a rewriting the script of the film.

At that question event, Cargill was also asked about his general perception of the character of Doctor Strange and how it aligns with Steve Ditko’s portrayal of Strange in the comics. Cargill specifically pointed to Strange’s “constant alienation” as the driving force behind the sorcerer’s actions:

I also think it’s important to focus on your constant alienation. He spends so much time surrounded by powerful beings that earthly things fall by the wayside and you have to constantly bring him back to reality and remind him that little things matter too.

Recall that in the 2016 movie, the last time we saw Christine Palmer was when after unsuccessfully trying to revive the Old Woman, they both said their goodbyes when Strange went to stop Kaecillius and Dormammu in the Dark Dimension.

Via information | Reddit