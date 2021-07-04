Stranded on the high seas for more than a year; impact on world trade

SWANSEA, England.

MOVER 15 months after the coronavirus pandemic began, thousands of sailors vital to the global shipping industry remain stranded on the high seas or in ports, unable to disembark or reach new assignments due to travel restrictions.

Last week marked International Seafarers’ Day, and ships from around the world, from Los Angeles to Singapore to Antwerp, Belgium, sounded their horns in solidarity.

They have been the forgotten heroes of this pandemic, and in reality they have been collateral damage, because it was very easy for countries to say we will not accept anyone in our country, except that, of course, they wanted the vessels to enter and lower their cargo, “he said. Guy Platten, Director of the International Chamber of Shipping.

It has been a problem since the beginning of the pandemic, but Kasper Søgaard of the World Maritime Forum said the situation has recently worsened, largely due to new restrictions that countries have imposed in response to the Delta variant of covid- 19, which was first detected in India.

The forum found that the percentage of stranded sailors jumped from 5.8% in May to 7.4% in June, numbers that continue to climb, Søgaard said.

More than 80% of world trade is transported by sea, which means that sailors play a critical role. The International Chamber of Shipping estimates that 200,000 of them are being affected by travel restrictions, either because they are at sea or because they cannot leave their home to get to their boats.

Some have been stranded for up to 20 months, in violation of the International Labor Organization’s Maritime Labor Convention, which allows a maximum of 11 months.



Daresh Villarayan, from Punnaikayal in Tamil Nadu, India, spent a month on MT Peterpaul while stuck in Sri Lanka. He has also had to be quarantined several times. He recorded a video of himself and his colleagues talking about their plight from the boat, which is on the move again.

Due to the coronavirus there are many problems in the life of a sailor, ” he said.

Hermant Solanki, another Indian crewman originally from Surat, Gujarat, was unable to find work for eight months. He tried to join a ship in Egypt, but instead had to spend a month in a hotel before reaching the MT Peterpaul.

The chamber says Indian sailors are hit the hardest because they are placed the most restrictions.

Roughly 900,000 sailors are from countries that do not produce vaccines, which means their mobility can be further limited if they fail to get vaccinated.

This week, global pressure to defend the rights of seafarers increased. In January, more than 700 organizations and companies, from the World Economic Forum to BP and Shell, signed the Neptune Declaration on Seafarers’ Welfare and Crew Change. A call to action was to declare sailors essential workers. So far, 60 countries have.

The chamber says 12 countries have prioritized vaccinating merchant marine crew members, while ports in the United States, Belgium and the Netherlands are vaccinating all arriving crew members, regardless of nationality.

Even with the pandemic, some 400,000 sailors have kept the industry moving, Platten said.

We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the seafarers, because at no time during the last 15 months have they stopped sailing in boats, stopped delivering what is vital, “he said.

