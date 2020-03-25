“The solution does not depend exclusively on the Government of Mexico but on the countries where they are granting permits,” said the spokesman for the Mexican foreign minister.

By Gustavo Sánchez B.

At least 50 Mexicans are stranded in Argentina, a country that took strong measures to prevent further Covid-19 infections and is currently in a total quarantine required by the epidemic.

One of the Mexican women who is in Buenos Aires, where he stayed to live in a friend’s house, he tells how a chat on whatsapp has been made in which around 80 people are affected by the cancellation of flights; In a letter that was sent to Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, they asked him to send a “humanitarian flight.”

On March 20, the SRE released the page https://extranet.sre.gob.mx/proteccionCOVID19 in which Mexicans who are stranded abroad and require the help of the Mexican Foreign Ministry can register.

“We filled out the forms from the embassy and the chancellery and at the end they tell us that they are going to contact us, this has not happened, we filled it out about a week ago and they have not contacted us,” said Éricka. Rodríguez, from Mexico City, who left his country on March 6 and was planning to return on April 1, on a flight that was canceled by Latam Airlines.

In the letter addressed to Ebrard, they assure that they are “50 Mexicans who want to return to Mexico, complete families, students, children, senior citizens who entered the country for various reasons: study, work, family visit, tourism.”

“As we know at this time, there is a mandatory quarantine in the country, so most have canceled flights, without any response from the airlines,” they denounced.

“Many no longer have the resources to continue paying for lodging, food, additional flight … there are cases of colleagues who have expired their date of stay at the hotel and no longer want to extend their reservation and ask them to leave the hotel and most already they do not want to host foreigners… those they have found on the street are arrested and sent to the police station to carry out tests. ”

The despair is so great that some organized to record the following video:

Consulted by this reporter, Roberto Velasco Álvarez, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that “we are working non-stop on the issue of repatriations; the case of Argentina is one of them ”.

“Naturally, the solution does not depend exclusively on the Government of Mexico but rather that the countries in which they are grant overflight permits, landing permits, safe passages, etc… we hope to have a response to the case of Argentina in a few days at the latest, ”Velasco said.