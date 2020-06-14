The young woman from León had given up the attempt to enter Nicaragua several times, especially due to the recurring warnings she received from a friend of her family who works in the General Directorate of Migration and Aliens.

“He told us that they were not letting anyone in. Not even the Nicaraguan themselves, “recalls Martinez, a 24-year-old student.

In mid-May he left Puerto Limón, in the Caribbean, heading to San José and then moved to Peñas Blancas. As he got closer to the border, more and more people crowded together. Many without masks and all on foot. At the border post, Nicaraguans are separated into two groups: those who had an ethical residence or had requested refuge, and the group of tourists.

On March 23, the vice president of Costa Rica, Epsy Campbell Barr, announced that foreigners who had residence in that country and who left the Costa Rican territory during quarantine, would have their residency card withdrawn. At that time, the Costa Rican authorities had already rejected 551 foreigners who tried to enter the country, of whom 112 were Nicaraguan, according to figures from the government of President Carlos Alvarado.

In the row where Yahely was, the Nicaraguans murmured about the border situation. They said that although Costa Rica was letting them out, in Nicaragua they were not letting them in. In those days the situation between the two countries was difficult. On the one hand, Costa Rica had taken strong measures to prevent truckers from the rest of Central America from entering the country, and on the other Nicaragua was “exporting” people with symptoms of Covid-19 to Costa Rica.

On Monday, May 18, the Daniel Ortega regime responded by closing the borders with the neighboring country to the south. This closure was originally discussed as being for cargo trucks only, but there were rumors that no one was being let in.

These rumors were confirmed when Yahely arrived at the window and presented her passport. The Migration worker warned her that it was very possible that she would not be allowed to enter Nicaragua.

Across the border, her mother was waiting for her. He had left at dawn from the municipality of El Viejo and was impatient for the arrival of his daughter.

“The Migration boy told me that they would let me out, but if they did not let me in Nicaragua they could no longer receive me again,” recalls the young woman.

Many people heard this warning, but decided to risk crossing illegally. Overall, in Costa Rica they no longer had a job or how to pay for food or rent. “You suffer better in your house,” said a woman next to Martínez.

Many paid between 5,000 and 15,000 colones. In other words, between eight and 25 dollars to the coyotes to help them cross illegally into their own country.

For fear of being left in no man’s land, Yahely finally called her mother and told her that she had decided to return to San José.

The proof as a pretext

Before, the “normal” thing was to cross towards Costa Rica through blind spots. Now it is the other way around. THE PRESS / J.FLORES

There was no written measure reaching Immigration workers reporting the closure of the borders. But in the corridors of this institution it was learned that there was “an order from above” to prevent the entry of Nicaraguans from abroad, under the excuse that many of them had to present a negative proof of Covid-19 in order to enter.

However, at the end of April at least 35 Nicaraguans who were stranded at the La Unión port in El Salvador claimed to have been tested and that they all came back negative, but the Daniel Ortega regime did not let them in anyway.

Pedro González was among these people. Originally from Estelí, he dedicated himself to cultivating the land on a farm in that country, but he had not been working for a month and decided to return home. After taking the test required by the Nicaraguan authorities, the Government of El Salvador issued him a permit to leave the country.

Two weeks earlier, a group of Nicaraguans who also came from El Salvador managed to obtain a “special pass” to cross Honduras towards the Guasaule. Almost reaching the border, they were detained by the Nicaraguan authorities on the bridge that separates one country from the other. There they spent a whole day in the sun waiting to be allowed to enter; But tired and since there was no answer, at night many crossed blind spots and woke up in Nicaragua.

Upon learning of what happened, it is unknown whether due to Nicaraguan immigration efforts or a decision by the Government of Honduras, the safe-conduct was canceled and now Pedro González and the group of 35 Nicaraguans who had also received this permit were forced to search for the route. maritime to reach Nicaragua. This is how they ended up at the La Unión port.

The first days they slept in the streets and went hungry, until the parish of this city provided them with a house with several rooms and food while they waited for an answer.

Don Pedro González is the man in the gray shirt and cap on the right. THE PRESS / COURTESY

These Nicaraguans expressed that they felt “like abandoned” by their country. Instead, other nationals did manage to enter Nicaragua, despite not having the Covid-19 test. A source in Immigration assured that before all the flights were suspended in Nicaragua, a flight arrived with people deported from the United States.

“They came without the test and only took their temperature and asked for a phone number and address,” said the source consulted by DOMINGO.

“Closure is illegal”

Many of the Nicaraguans are stranded more than 2,500 kilometers from the country, in the middle of the Caribbean Sea. THE PRESS / AGENCIES

As of April 19, Nicaraguans stranded in Honduras, El Salvador and the Cayman Islands, among other countries, were reported. The Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh) denounced the closure of the borders.

“Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo once again violate international human rights norms and our own Constitution (Article 33) by denying Nicaraguans entry to the country without a formal decree,” says the statement, which also highlights that, although If a border closure decree exists, it cannot deny the entry of citizens to the national territory.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, also spoke on the matter, urging the countries of Latin America and the rest of the world to open the borders to their compatriots.

“Under international law, everyone has the right to return to their country of origin, even during a pandemic,” said Bachelet.

As the days passed, on the Caribbean Coast the affectations of this measure of the regime became more evident.

Soraya Forbes knows how heavy and boring life on a boat can be when you have nothing to do. His niece, whom he did not want to name for fear of political retaliation, has been on a boat for two months waiting for the authorities to allow him to enter the national territory. On those same cruises of the world’s largest fleets, such as Carnival Cruises and Royal Caribbean, Soraya worked for more than ten years.

When the pandemic began to those luxurious cruises that cross the Caribbean, the news of the Covid-19 arrived, but almost nobody took them seriously, so many employees continued to work as if nothing had happened.

As the days passed and as they arrived at the different ports, the employees saw more and more tourists stay on land and looked for ways to return to their respective countries. This was until the industry decided to stop and send all its workers back to their homes. That is where the Nicaraguan “nightmare” began.

Grand Cayman Island is one of the places where they have come to “launch” a large number of Nicaraguans. THE PRESS / COURTESY

Colombians, Asians, Jamaicans and other crew members began to return to their lands, but the Nicaraguan regime was delayed by the Daniel Ortega regime. In fact, on April 17 the dictatorship set a precedent by rejecting a flight from the Cayman Islands with Nicaraguan returnees.

This problem not only hurts the only ones who have lost their jobs and money in a foreign country. It also affects shipping companies. With nowhere to send Nicaraguan personnel, they have been forced to keep both the ship’s captain and the machinists and mechanics on board, rather than with their families.

This was confirmed by an Italian captain of one of these cruises, who asked for discretion to avoid problems with the shipping company in which he works. These vessels, with the capacity to accommodate up to three thousand people, gradually became empty, so it was too expensive to keep them with a minimum of personnel, and the companies decided to bring the Nicaraguans together in smaller boats.

So, in a small boat near the Cayman Islands, Soraya’s niece is still waiting with more than one hundred Nicaraguans for a signal to return to their homes.

“When they take a new group of coastal residents to the ship, they are locked up for about 15 days to quarantine. In this way they avoid that if anyone is with a coronavirus, the rest will become infected, ”said Soraya’s niece via text message.

This group of nicas has been lucky. The company is feeding them and has informed them that as soon as they have permission to enter Nicaragua, they will pay the plane ticket.

“We are hungry”

On the night of June 11, the Daniel Ortega regime denied landing permission to a flight from Curaçao. THE PRESS / COURTESY

The Grand Cayman Islands is one of the places where a large number of Nicaraguans have come to “launch”, most of them from the South Caribbean Coast.

Rody Hansack is one of these people. Since he never received a “green light” to enter Nicaragua, he remained waiting on this island, which is 856 kilometers from Bluefields.

Rody says that they have been hungry and that they have run out of money to pay for the rooms where they sleep, but in his case the owner of the apartment where he is staying has forgiven the debt.

Raquel Willis has her daughter, son-in-law, sister and three cousins ​​working on a cruise ship. Her daughter Katia is a waitress and her son-in-law Engell is a waiter, while her sister Idalia and her cousin Debon work as janitors. For a month they have been out of work and at sea, very close to the island of Barbuda, more than 2,500 kilometers from Bluefields.

They spend the day with little to do. Eating, leaving the cabin to roam the boat is an everyday thing. According to Raquel, her daughter has told her that many of the Nicaraguans are depressed and desperate.

“It’s a nightmare. Those boys call that they want to come to the house with their relatives, worse with this pandemic that there is right now. They want to come and take care of their children. There they are that they cannot come because they do not let them in. The government has had them there with a bag of lies, ”says Willis, 50, by telephone.

There are more than a hundred Nicaraguans on that ship. And his relatives have come to the Bluefields Mayor’s Office to demand that the authorities do something about it.

The last thing they were told is that from June 11 all those who wanted to enter Nicaragua should undergo the Covid-19 test and that, if it turns out negative, they could enter the country.

Soraya Forbes has criticized this decision arguing that the majority of the people who are stranded have quarantined and that the most logical thing would be to carry out the tests while already in Nicaragua.

“It is safer for the tests to be done here. The authorities allow Honduran and other nationalities fishing boats to come down to buy without presenting proof of the coronavirus and with nothing, “he said.

At the close of this report, Rody Hansack was still waiting to receive information on when and where the Covid-19 test should be performed. Raquel Willis’s relatives were still at sea, as was Soraya Forbes’ niece.

On the night of June 11, the Daniel Ortega regime denied landing permission to a flight from Curaçao. The shipping company had sent a doctor to do the Covid-19 tests, but in the end it was of no use.

Yahely Martínez entered Nicaragua on June 1. Her mother went to wait for her at the border with Costa Rica. SUNDAY tried to contact Pedro González to find out if he was already in Nicaragua or if he was still in El Salvador, but his cell phone is turned off and he does not receive messages either.

***

Scattered around the world

Carnival Cruises is the largest cruise company in the United States and one of the largest in the world, where many of the Nicaraguans who remain stranded work. To date, Nicaraguans have been reported waiting for a response from the regime in places such as Curaçao, Grand Cayman, Panama, San Andrés, Mexico, Belize and even in Asia and Great Britain.

On March 14, with the world alert for the advance of the Covid-19, the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega received a cruise ship that docked in Puerto Corinto, Chinandega. The Amadea ship, full of foreign tourists, was received by children dressed in folk costumes and without any protection.

45 minutes

One of the cruises with Nicaraguans on board was in early June on the island of San Andrés leaving some Colombian workers. A Nicaraguan woman recorded a video where she complained about the silence of the Ortega regime.

“We are in San Andrés, just 45 minutes from Corn Island and six hours from Bluefields, why can’t we Nicaraguans enter? What a pity and what a sadness ”, he lamented.