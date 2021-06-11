Straight to prison! Texas tightens measures against illegal migrants

15 minutes.- Undocumented migrants crossing the Texas border illegally will be arrested and face state charges, according to measures announced by Governor Greg Abbott.

As part of a tough new plan, Abbot said it also intends to continue construction of the border wall.

Officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety will detain the migrants, who will face charges for trespassing, drug trafficking, human trafficking or property damage, among others.

The statements were issued during a border security summit with representatives from different state police departments.

The Republican governor announced the plan that seeks to put a stop to what he considers a “crisis that is out of control.”

Measures against migrants

Greg Abbott established the first Texas State Border Security Force, which will include various state agencies.

Some of the agencies are the Attorney General’s Office and the statewide jail system.

He also signed a section of the state budget recently approved by the state legislature that provides $ 1 billion for border security.

Among the measures against illegal migrants, the governor of Texas assured that the construction of the wall will continue and will give more information about it next week.

He said that “we need to act now. Those who cross the border will not be received with a red carpet as the present Administration has done, they will go to jail ”.

The governor hopes that this news will be a motivation for migrants to stop crossing the border.

“We don’t just want them to be arrested and released,” he emphasized.

State of emergency for illegal migration

Last week, Abbott declared a state of emergency due to the increase in the migratory flow.

It revoked state child care licenses for centers that house migrant minors who crossed the border without their parents or legal guardian.

He also announced this Thursday an alliance with the governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey, to share resources and combat the migratory flow.

Both Abbott and Ducey blame President Joe Biden for the increase in the migratory flow in recent months for having suspended the immigration policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

These measures announced by Texas lead the state to a direct confrontation with the Biden Administration.