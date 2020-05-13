The Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) said that in the inspections that it has carried out to companies, cases of non-essential work centers that “in open rebellion” did not want to close, so they closed. Read: Sener would indefinitely stop renewable energy

When a non-essential company refuses to close, the agency records it in the minutes and calls for the closure, explained Alejandro Salafranca, head of the Worthy Work Unit of the STPS by videoconference.

As of today, 95% of companies comply with health security measures. If we all comply, the sooner we can overcome this situation. pic.twitter.com/hmMGJz272O – Luisa Alcalde (@LuisaAlcalde)

Later it denounces it before the Ministry of Health, Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) and even before the Public Ministry. The Ministry of Labor does not close companies, the closure is by the Ministry of Health and Cofepris.

The STPS has carried out 3 thousand and 14 inspections on occupational health and safety, many of them originated by complaints about overcrowded conditions, lack of gel, face masks and that the temperature is not taken in the work centers with essential activities.

Salafranca explained to Index entrepreneurs that most of the inspections have been focused on verifying that non-essential companies are closed.

Likewise, he affirmed that most of the non-essential companies have complied with the order to close.

However, there are others that, although they were in the non-essential category, remained open until the inspection arrived.

When the reopening of activities begins, Salafranca added, the inspections will be aimed at verifying companies that are returning to operations and that they comply with safety regulations.

Some of these are the time of entry, the healthy distance, temperature taking in the workplace, the treatment that the vulnerable population will have, among others.

The regulations that companies must comply with in the reactivation of activities related to occupational safety and health will be unique and will emanate from the Ministry of Health, he clarified.

