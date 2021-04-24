Stowaway review – is Netflix worth the new?

Netflix had a big holiday hit with the thoughtful sci-fi of ‘Midnight sky‘in 2020, so he’s looking to repeat the trick with his new movie’Stowaway‘.

Like ‘Midnight Sky’, ‘Stowaway’ has a hook to its premise that instantly grabs you when you listen to it. A two-year mission to Mars has just been launched when the three-person crew discovers that an unexpected fourth person has joined them, threatening the safety of everyone on board.

The stowaway in question is Launch Support Engineer Michael (Shamier Anderson) who unknowingly damaged the ship’s life support system upon arrival. It leaves the crew with increasingly scarce resources and an impossible decision to face: kill Michael or risk everything they have trained for.

It’s the kind of approach that makes you wonder why no one thought about it before, and is sure to spark a lot of post-viewing discussion. The problem for ‘Stowaway’ is that the proposal ends up being wasted by a plot that moves at a leisurely pace, but that also seems rushed.

Netflix

Director Joe Penna, who also co-wrote the script with Ryan Morrison, asks a lot from his cast and they deliver. With just four performers on screen, Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Toni Collette and Shamier Anderson do an excellent job of cementing the premise.

Anderson, in particular, is authentic in his reaction to the situation he’s in as you feel the weight of the terrible decision hanging over Collette’s character, Marina, as the ship’s commander.

Kendrick and Kim are there to be the angel and the devil, respectively, on his shoulder, offering different views of the situation. However, they are experienced enough to play the roles and make sure that you are never totally for or against any of them.

‘Stowaway’ is far from being a movie full of incidents and, in less expert hands, it could have been a drag since not many things happen. However, with this cast, the premise provides enough drama to avoid the typical conventions of a ‘mission to space’ sci-fi movie.

Jurgen OlczykNetflix

What’s a shame is that once the team learns of their dilemma (which they choose to hide from Michael for obvious reasons), ‘Stowaway’ seems to be in a rush to get to the end and chooses to lean on some conventions of the genre. So after a measured and thoughtful first hour, we have a dangerous space travel, a deadly mistake, and a lot of talk about heroic sacrifice.

It seems that Penna and Morrison had that premise and spent their time making it scientifically accurate (as it appears in the movie), rather than exploring the consequences of that dilemma. We get the general strokes from opposite sides, but it’s little more than ‘we must let him die to live’ and ‘we can’t do that, it’s inhuman.’

Rather than spending time really digging into that concept, ‘Stowaway’ switches to action mode and is less interesting as a result. We’ve seen those things before and we’ve seen him do better, so the movie would have been better if it stuck to the moral debate, more appropriate for its understated tone.

Stowaway changes in its final moments to make sure there is emotion in its resolution (even losing some of the scientific logic), but it is not a strong enough ending to erase all disappointment.

You are left with a well-interpreted, original science fiction film that invites reflection, but also squanders the strong premise it had. Stowaway is still a trip worth taking, just expect a few bumps along the way.

Netflix

