Stories always appeal to us, especially in childhood. For this reason, literature is an important tool for learning, as well as being a useful hobby. This becomes more relevant in times such as today, where we must remain at home due to the health contingency. If books are finished at home or kids are interested in new stories, the internet offers an open window to a type of approach to reading: storytelling.

With a centuries-old tradition, the storytelling genre refers to a basic action of our civilization: to relate what happened. With actors and professionals in the dissemination of reading, children now have a wide range of possibilities to enjoy new stories through the screen, day by day during this quarantine. Some are channels and dynamics that emerged at this stage, others are productions that have spent years broadcasting online.

From the start of the quarantine, the SM publisher launched its Afternoon Storytelling initiative, where they transmit oral versions of the books in their catalog through their Facebook page (SM Mexico).

Also from Mexico is the Universe of Letters of the UNAM, with a more classic collection but equally attractive for the smallest of the home. The sessions are also broadcast on Facebook (Unam de Letras UNAM).

Argentine author Agustina Lynch uses her Instagram account (@lavacaensuhamaca) to orally narrate stories from children’s and youth literature. Your account name is just one of your books.

On his YouTube channel, the storyteller called the Sign of Tales shares stories with an extra: he has a box that presents the sign language version.

IBBY (International Board on Books for Young People) has been promoting literature for young people and children for more than half a century. In the Facebook account of its Mexican subsidiary (IBBY Mexico) you can see the work of storytellers.

In addition to the publishers and foundations dedicated to children’s and youth literature, other spaces related to children have joined the storytelling transmission during this quarantine, such as the capital Papalote Museo del Niño, a venue that transmits from its Facebook account (PapaloteMuseum).

From South America, the storyteller Valeria Pardini shares stories and legends on her YouTube channel. Some of his stories come from that region, such as “El fuego del jaguar”.

Another youtuber specialized in storytelling for the little ones is Beatriz Montero, with a profile that seeks to educate as well as entertain.

With a story according to the times, from the Instagram account @meollocriollo The coronavirus is explained, explained for children. In the account you can see the work of Nacho Palacios with illustrations by Leo Nieves.

In addition to leaving children with their favorite storyteller, parents themselves can become experts in storytelling with a short storytelling course. The School of Storytelling (based in Spain, web: www.escueladecuentacuentos.com ) opens its doors virtually to start an online storytelling course.

