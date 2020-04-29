The isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic requires quality information and moments of entertainment, therefore, considering these needs, Storytel, the unlimited streaming audio and entertainment platform in Latin America, launches the Storytel Talks podcast.

The content will revolve around exclusive series of conversations between experts that address the most relevant current issues.

Storytel is the leading platform for streaming audiobooks and e-books and offers unlimited access to more than 460,000 titles globally to listen to or read.

According to data from the Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2019-2023 of PwC Mexico, it is estimated that in 2023 there will be 38 million podescuchas; however, “due to the coronavirus epidemic and the need for a greater offer of quality entertainment, the number of listeners has begun to increase.”

Storytel joins this effort with the creation of Storytel Talks, where relevant topics are addressed in the voice of experts who, by way of casual chat, share their points of view, feeding the natural curiosity of the public.

Storytel Talks offers eight series covering topics of personal development, film and gastronomy, among others. Each series consists of 10 episodes of 40 minutes each, available simultaneously and without commercial breaks.

“For those seeking personal development issues in these times of constant change and uncertainty, the Buddhist series in shorts will help to learn more about meditation, love, impermanence, happiness and even the process of change and death. A businessman, a psychologist and a communicator (all Buddhists) share their experiences, demystifying transcendental issues. “

In addition, there will be the participation of experts in gastronomy and food engineering. In Carnivores vs. Vegans debate – in a fun and entertaining format – one of the most controversial topics today: what is better ?, to be carnivorous or vegan?

At the same time, the series includes diet recommendations to keep the body healthy with either type of diet.

In Cine de 10, subject matter experts explore the immense world of seventh art in detail. In each episode, ten films are listed in groups, such as Ten films to watch as a couple or Ten films from which the Oscar was stolen.

Subscribers will also be able to access series such as: Albur de amor, interesting talks about sexuality; They talk about books, a feminine perspective on literature; We are travelers, to travel without leaving home; It came for everyone, and Creativity? Don’t invent! A podcast that explains why creativity is essential for humanity.

“Aware that we are in a challenging situation for everyone, we launched Storytel Talks to offer the public a different option of entertainment, with a relaxed, entertaining and fun format that includes the participation of great experts in their field. With this, we managed to create an alternative to make the time we spend at home productive, ”says José Alberto Parra García, country manager of Storytel in Latin America.

The Storytel Talks podcast series, like the rest of the more than 190,000 audiobook and e-book titles that make up the platform’s catalog, are an ideal entertainment alternative to enjoy time at home.

New Storytel subscribers will have for a limited time twice the free trial time (30 days free) to access without restrictions the entire catalog of the platform.

Storytel has a global presence in 20 countries: Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Finland, Russia, Poland, Iceland, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Germany, India, the United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Brazil, South Korea, Bulgaria, Singapore and Mexico.