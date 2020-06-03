“The Ickabog”, the new children’s book that the British writer JK Rowling has published free online, is available from Wednesday

“The Ickabog“, the new children’s book that the British writer JK Rowling Has published free of charge through the internet, it is available from this Wednesday, in addition to English, French, Italian, German, Spanish and Portuguese.

This has been indicated by the writer’s office and creator of the Harry Potter saga, who has published the free series on the internet of this fairy tale, which will soon be translated into Russian and Chinese.

Rowling wrote “The Ickabog” ago more than ten years like a bedtime story for your young children, and decided to share it with the public to help entertain children, parents, and caregivers confined at home during the running of the bulls coronavirus pandemic.

The first five chapters translated have begun to be published this Tuesday on the web www.theickabog.com, with daily deliveries until Friday, July 17.

In this link you can read the story in Spanish, just click here and choose the chapter.

Written to be read aloud, “The Ickabog” is a fairy taleSet in an imaginary land, a complete story unrelated to the author’s other work. Destined to children between 7 and 9 years old, the whole family can enjoy it, says the statement.

After being published online for free, “The Ickabog” will be brought to printed and digital book in November in French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese and English.

The profits from the sales will be allocated by J.K. Rowling to projects that help groups particularly affected by the pandemic.

The writer wants children to get involved as the story unfolds, and that’s why she’s inviting young artists-in-training to participate in illustrating her story.

To do this, she has encouraged parents and guardians to send their children’s illustrations to a international illustration contest.

J.K. Rowling will not be part of the evaluation process but will suggest scenes and characters to draw daily during the publication of the series, which should appear on social networks with the #TheIckabog hashtag .

The books on paper and in digital format will be published in Spanish by Salamandra; by Gallimard Jeunesse in France; in Italy, by Adriano Salani Editore; in Germany by Carlsen Verlag, and in Brazil by Editora Rocco, while it will be out on audiobook in November.

With information from .