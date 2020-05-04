By Sebastian Quiroz

05/04/2020 3:25 pm

Recently, XSEED Games, the publishers of Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral TownThey revealed a huge change with the western version of the game compared to the original Japanese title. This edition will change the “Best Friends” system, which allows the player to form a lifelong association with a character of the same sex, that is, marriage.

Although in the Japanese version it was possible to have a friendly relationship between 2 characters of the same sex, it was not possible to form a marriage. In the western version of the game it will be possible to see the affinity that the protagonist has with the characters of the same sex from before declaring his love; in the Japanese version you cannot do this before making this confession.

This is what John Wheeler, the location manager of XSEED Games mentioned:

“In our version, [el sistema de “Mejores amigos”] it will simply be called ‘marriage ’, and the relationship between same-sex couples will receive identical treatment to couples of the opposite sex. It’s been a long time in the Story of Seasons series, and the producer has supported our decision from very early in development. A minor but important change for the North American and European releases of Friends of Mineral Town is that the ‘heart icon’ indicating the romantic affinity of a marriage candidate for the player will be displayed to all marriage candidates from the start of the game. Where in Japan releasing him will only show up for same-sex candidates after you confess and start dating. ”

Similarly, XSEED Games assured that this title will not only be a visual remake of Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town, the classic Game Boy Advance game from 2003, but it will have a couple of new features in the gameplay, among which the possibility of marrying characters of the same sex stands out.

The Japanese version of the game is now available, and The western edition is expected to be available on July 10, 2020.

Via: XSEED Games

