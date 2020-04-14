During these days of confinement, Alberto counter He recalled that 2009 Tour in which he coincided with Lance Armstrong in the Astana. The statements of the Madrilenian did not like Johan Bruyneel, director of the team at the time, who has denied that that year, which ended with Contador’s victory, there was a conspiracy against the Spanish.

“I don’t want to attack him, He has been a great champion, the best by stages of his generation in the first half of his career, then he had the misfortune to meet Froome, but for me it has been one of the best in history in stage races ”, he began saying on ESPN.

On the 2009 Tour, and the leadership at Astana after Armstrong decided to compete again, Johan Bruyneel has stated: “I just wanted to win the Tour, I didn’t want to lose it because of us. He was the director of Astana, not of Contador or Armstrong, but our card was Contador because he was the best, he won the Tour of 2007 and Giro y Vuelta in 2008. That I told Armstrong at a meeting, and he said, at 38, “we’ll see.”“

The stage of the fans

On that Tour, Alberto Contador lost 40 seconds due to a fan. Despite being cut, the team Astana pulled the platoon, something that Bruyneel He also wanted to explain: “The peloton with more than 30 runners broke up. There was the Tony Martin and Cavendish team that wins the stage and our team Armstrong, Zubeldia and Popovych. What’s going on? This is something I can deny. At no time was there a conspiracy between Hincapie, Lance’s friend, and Armstrong. It was only the Highroad team that broke the peloton and those who did not pay attention were not there. The cut was made and I in the car analyzing the situation asked and we knew that Lance, Popovych and Zubeldia were in front and that Alberto and Klöden were not. In a race when you are the technical director in the car you are waiting for numbers of all the members of the getaway and being more than 30 takes a while. After checking the names and seeing that there was no threat to our team overall I gave the authorization for Popovych, Zubeldia and Lance to collaborate with the Highroad“

“This situation for us benefited us. When you have a situation that is advantageous to your team and does not harm you, you must take advantage of it. We had four runners (Contador, Armstrong, Klöden and Zubeldia) who could always be a card to play on a break. He had Armstrong and Zubeldia ahead without any other potential danger to our team. I can guarantee that any technical director would have done the same“Added the Belgian in this regard.

“Alberto thinks about how he lives the stage, but I make decisions based on the team. This is stage four and there were 17. If I had said that in this getaway you could not collaborate and Alberto was the strongest. Same in stage five there is a massive fall and if you are the accountant leader you can break a clavicle“, has added.

The day he disobeyed orders

Throughout these days, Alberto Contador has said that he had to buy wheels for a time trial because those that were for Armstrong, something that Johan Bruyneel also wanted to deny: “There was plenty of material for everyone, we had 40 wheels. Armstrong ran for free that season because there was no money for him. He wore the Astana jersey, but he was free to race on his bike and his self-designed components. He wanted to internationalize his Foundation, and even auctioned off his Paris bike for $ 500,000. If Alberto thought that the wheels were not good and wanted others, I do not know that, I do not know more details“

Alberto Contador had also revealed that his bicycle was sleeping with his trusted mechanic, something that Bruyneel has also referred to: “The bike would be with his mechanic, but because he would see danger, that is paranoia, in what head can my team do something against Contador’s bike, it’s ridiculous. Alberto isolated himself because of his mistrust of me, but the team could not do anything to his bike.“

The former director of Astana has also spoken of stage 7 in which Alberto Contador disobeyed team orders, attacked and became the leader of the Tour: “I didn’t say we were going to go slowly on the stage. I thought the goal was yellow in Paris and we had to save energy, I did not want to take the yellow to punish the team, but slowly and calm I never said it“

“If he felt so strong he should have told me that he did not agree and that he would like to do something else, but he said nothing and in Ordino he attacked without warning his companions and while Klöden was shooting, who got off the hook and lost time. Did not warn and the team got angryJohan Bruyneel added.

Bruyneel believes it positive to offer his version

On the personality of Armstrong and Contador, and on how his relationship with the Spaniard changed, he added: “Both Alberto and Lance wanted to win and that is why they were the champions. They are not easy people, but neither with themselves. The only difference I can tell you is that I I had a very close relationship with Lance on a personal level and with Alberto I had a very good professional relationship until that Tour, because he will think that I did not behave well with him. I agree with that opinion ”.

Finally, Johan Bruyneel wanted to justify having broken his silence to qualify Alberto Contador’s words: “I am disappointed with Alberto for this interview he has given. I’ve been hesitant to know what to do, but thought about providing all the arguments seems positive to me to give another version of the facts“