STORY OF A LEGEND: Hurricane Hugo left Duncan without swimming in Barcelona 92

Tim duncan (April 25, 1976, St. Croix, Virgin Islands) played his first game in the NBA the October 31, 1997: Denver Nuggets 96-San Antonio Spurs 107. He was on the track for 35 minutes, scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. From there he accumulated more than 47,000 minutes, stacked more than 26,000 points and grabbed 15,091 rebounds. Won five rings, converted the Spurs in one of the great franchises in history and accumulated a resume that is actually a tome of basketball history: 3 Finals MVPs and 2 Regular Season MVPs, 15 All Star, 10 appearances in the Best Quintet, 8 in the Best Defensive Quintet… By legitimate right, the best power forward in history and one of the best players ever beyond times and positions. Surely one of the top ten. From there, they go in tastes and criteria …

Gregg popovich He said in his day, with his usual reluctance, that he was attributed almost arcane knowledge when in fact his great contribution to the modern basketball revolution had been “drafting Tim Duncan.” Was the June 25, 1997, in Charlotte and with a sung number 1 that made him an icon of a course that had no other All Star representation than his own and that of Chauncey Billups and Tracy McGrady. But, it is one of those infallible intrahistories in the current NBA ecosystem, nine years before that 1997 draft that changed the history of the league, Tim Duncan was preparing the Olympic dream in the pools of the Virgin Islands: he wanted to be a swimmer at the 1992 Barcelona Games. One year later, in September 1989, the Hurricane Hugo swept through St. Croix and there was nothing left of the pool Duncan was training in. The next thing, in a chain of coincidences that now seems a thing of fate, was the basketball. Almost all myths seem to be born with a ball under the arm. But there are a few whom basketball is going to look for. Tim Duncan, Timmy, is one of them.

Swimming gene, the hurricane and the death of his mother

They say that the basketball player usually has a physique that fits well with the pool: tall, with huge feet and hands and almost always light for his height in his younger years. Kiki Vandeweghe amassed youth records in the late 1960s and early 790s and Kris humprhies not only was he born four months before Michael Phelps (1985) but also swam, counting faster before turning 18 than the owner of 22 Olympic medals. Tim Duncan was accompanied by genetics and family tradition: his older sisters Cheryl and Tricia were also tall and extraordinarily athletic. The second swam at the 1988 Seoul Games. At the age of 13 and in his stronghold of Christiansted in the Virgin Islands, Duncan nailed the marks of the best swimmers in the United States and his mother, Ione, he turned to his future in swimming pools based on this mantra: “Good, better, best. Never let it rest. Until your good is better, and your better is best ”(good, better, the best. Never take a break until your good is better and your best is the best.” Young Duncan, of whom some experts said years later which could have been a “Ian Thorpe with much bigger hands and feet ”, aimed at Barcelona and the 50, 100 and 400 free meters, the latter his great specialty.

Then came the chain of misfortunes, from the universal to the most intimate. On September 1989 electrical storms drifted away from Cape Verde evolving into a tropical storm before arriving as the infamous Hurricane Hugo (category 5) off the coasts of Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and South Carolina. His passage left more than 50 dead and billions of dollars in damages. In St. Croix, six deaths and an apocalyptic panorama from which the house of Tim Duncan that his father, a Freemason, had built to withstand the onslaught of storms was saved. The pool in which Duncan trained and forged his Olympic dream did not have the same fate, who refused to follow his teammates in some work sessions that moved to the Caribbean Sea: I was terribly afraid of sharks. At the same time, his mother, the great promoter of his swimming vocation, started a fight with breast cancer that ended with his death in spring 1990. Duncan did not compete in a pool again.

His brother-in-law and a party with Alonzo Mourning

Devastated and nowhere to swim Duncan started playing basketball. In principle as a diversion that will help him to forget the death of his mother before rethinking his return to swimming. Just then, more coincidence, her sister Cheryl returned from Ohio with her husband: Ricky lowery, former small-time base at Capital University. This instructed him in the basic rudiments of the game from his point of view as a perimeter player, something that was printed in the excellent fundamentals of the future and devastating power forward, who played his first games at the 14 years and with the t-shirt of Episcopal Institute of St. Dunstan’s.

As he did not stop playing or growing, in less than three years he was the sensation of the Caribbean, an increasingly less secret secret among scouts and recruiters of the NCAA: “The giant ex-swimmer from St. Croix”. Emissaries from Hartford, Delaware, and Providence visited him. And also Wake Forest coach Dave Odom, who was looking for creative formulas in the hunt for talent, fed up with the great universities systematically keeping the biggest promises in the country.

After traveling through Europe and Africa in search of a pivot to complement his partner Randolph Childress-Rodney Rodgers, he planted himself in St. Croix on the recommendation of his former pupil. Chris king, a globetrotter who passed by Malaga and that was number 45 of the 1992 draft, which was 1 Shaquille O’Neal and 2, Alonzo Mourning. King, Mourning and other NBA littermates stopped by the Virgin Islands and improvised pachangas with local players. In them, 16-year-old Tim Duncan made them stiff on Mourning himself. King, impressed, then gave the warning voice to Dave Odom. Soon after, Duncan closed his senior year of high school with averages of 25 points, 12 rebounds and 5 blocks.

Came to Wake Forest and played his first official NCAA game against Alaska, in Anchorage. He had never seen snow before and had never seen such complex and dizzying basketball: scared, nor did he score. Before the end of that season, he was already marching at a double-double rhythm and his team passed the knife for classics such as Duke Y North Carolina. In his second year, that giant who learned new tricks every day was already at 16.8 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. In his senior year (1996-97) and after being the league’s Best Defender twice, in 20.8, 14.7 rebounds, 3.3 blocks and 3.2 assists. The rest – No. 1 in the draft, the Spurs, Popovich, the rings – is sacred basketball history.