Michael Jordan sat in the middle of the minor league clubhouse playing dominoes with his new teammates. He seemed like the happiest person in the world. He laughed loudly and kept saying things to the other players. The man looked as if he were at home.

As a reporter for the Washington Post, I spent a single week with Jordan that summer, but this scene was apparently repeated day after day. Incredible as it may seem, he fell in love almost overnight with these guys who were also looking for the big league dream.

Thanks to ESPN’s documentary “The Last Dance,” Jordan and the Chicago Bulls are once again a topic of conversation. Jordan was 31 years old when he decided to try “sneaking” into baseball, being basically seven years older than his team’s average player, the Birmingham Barons. However, he made the perfect transition from that rock star life, as the brightest star in one of the greatest dynasties to sit in a folding chair on a four-legged table on concrete and say out loud, “Let’s play “

With that in mind, here are five things I learned about Michael Jordan during our little odyssey between Birmingham and Chattanooga in that 1994.

The stories about how competitive Jordan was are definitely true.

Jordan says in the documentary the following: “I don’t have a gambling problem; I have a competitiveness problem ”. He took everything seriously. He started his day with one or two rounds of golf, and it wasn’t that he was betting anything. Then he would come to the clubhouse and count his successes, hole by hole. He was serious about card games. And also the practice of ball touches, bringing a run from second, everything.

Jordan was serious about baseball and would have made it to the big leagues

If you ask his manager, Terry Francona, and his hitting coach, Mike Barnett, about Jordan’s 127 games, here’s what they’ll tell you: He gave up everything he had, never took a shortcut, and wanted to be treated like any other player. . In that sense, it was a pleasure to share with him.

“They are the kind of people who make you feel good,” said 1994 Birmingham shortstop Glenn DiSarcina. “After a while, you see him as someone else who is working on his stuff, just like you.”

Jordan did so many batting practices – early in the afternoon, after games, whatever – that there were days when his hands bled. He absorbed everything, moreover, or at least tried. At first, the launchers challenged him with straights and when that didn’t work, they started attacking him with a battalion of smashing shipments. But Jordan was improving. He was recognizing pitching better.

He believed that if he did something, he could do it. I didn’t know anyone who worked more than him or who was smarter than him. If viewed from that perspective, his 127 games with the Barons were not a success. But if you look at it differently, it was a monumental success. How many 31-year-old men with exactly zero professional baseball experience wear a uniform and play 127 games?

• Did Jordan kick the executive? So it happened

He got out of the car and hit .202 in Double-A. He then went to the Arizona Fall League, a circuit reserved for top prospects, and hit .252. That is what really impacts. Only an incredibly talented athlete can do something like that. Also, he was adjusting to cornering pitches, and if he had kept going, I have no doubt he would have made it to the majors. Even Francona states the same in the documentary, estimating that Jordan needed 1,500 plate visits in the minors to become a major league player.

I think Jordan was always going to return to the NBA the following spring. I think, as the documentary points out, he was mentally exhausted from basketball and needed baseball to recharge batteries.

QUALITY

Charisma

Thousands upon thousands saw Jordan that summer. In Chattanooga one night, there were 13,416 people in a stadium with 7,500 seats. Hundreds waited hours for his majesty’s autograph. For Jordan, it was the same as always.

“The first time you get to a city, you deal with it,” he said. “He did it in the NBA. There is a certain curiosity, many people saying, “What is this person doing?” There are people who simply cannot believe what I am doing. “

That was also the year that Jordan decided to write a book. It was only 36 pages long and with an appropriate title: “I can’t accept not trying.”

.