Story! Carlos Rodón frames No-Hitter; almost perfect

The starting pitcher of the Chicago White Sox, Carlos Rodon recorded his name in the history books of the MLB during the night of Wednesday, who registered a game without receiving hits against the bats of the Cleveland Indians.

Carlos Rodon, 28, recorded during the night of Wednesday what would be the second game in the form of No-hitter for a pitcher of the White sox in the last two seasons of MLB, after his partner Lucas Giolito left such action captured in the last campaign of the MLB (2020). Being the aforementioned party of Rodon only him No-hitter number 20 between pitcher of the White sox in the history.

After completing out 27 in the victory of the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Indians, Carlos Rondon drew his spurs to become the second pitcher of the MLB in completing a No-hitter in the current campaign of Big leagues, joining Joe Musgrove for the San Diego Padres, who recorded the first No-hitter of this organization on April 10, action that is replicated just four days later, becoming the first time in the history of the MLB where two games are witnessed in the month of April.

Carlos Rondon went up to the ninth episode recording what would be the first Perfect Game of the MLB since Félix Hernández in 2012, but who, as a result of giving a pitch to the batter for the Cleveland Indians, Roberto Pérez, this prevented the player from registering such a significant and difficult performance on the field of play.

As a result of the aforementioned performance, Carlos Rondon reaped his second victory of the start of the season of the MLB, who during nine episodes retired seven (7) batters via strikeout, making a performance where he made 114 pitches to the plate; party where White sox They took the shutout off the Cleveland Indians with a score of 8-0.

Data: Sarah Langs (Twitter).