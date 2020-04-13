CHATSWORTH, Georgia, USA (AP) – The storms that caused at least 30 deaths in the southeastern United States _ and added another tragedy to the coronavirus pandemic_ were advancing toward the east of the country on Monday, leaving more than a million homes and businesses without electricity, in addition floods and landslides.

In Alabama, people seeking shelter from tornadoes huddled in community shelters, wearing face masks to protect themselves from the spread of COVID-19. A tornado ripped through a Mississippi home except for one concrete room where a couple and their children were unhurt, but 11 other people died in the state.

Approximately 137 kilometers (85 miles) from Atlanta, in the mountains of northern Georgia, Emma and Charles Pritchett remained at their house praying while what was presumed to be a tornado smashed the rest of their home.

“I said to myself, ‘If we are going to die, I will be by his side,'” the woman said Monday. Both were unharmed.

Nine people died in South Carolina, said Governor Henry McMaster, and eight more in Georgia. Others died from falling trees or inside collapsed buildings in Arkansas and North Carolina.

With a handful of tornadoes already confirmed in the southern United States and storms still intense on the east coast, forecasters were looking for ways to determine how much of the damage was caused by tornadoes.

By hitting Easter Sunday first in the middle of a virtually desolate region due to the confinement measures by the coronavirus, the storm front caused some awkward measures to be taken. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey had to suspend social distancing regulations, and some people with face masks crowded into storm shelter.

Heavy rains broke out overnight, causing flooding and landslides in mountainous areas, and downed the electrical wiring that supplies nearly 1.3 million customers on a long stretch from Texas to Maine, according to portal poweroutages.us.

In southeastern Mississippi, Andrew Phillips took refuge in a wardrobe-sized “security room” with his wife and two children hours after watching an Easter mass online after the pandemic forced his church to suspend the ceremonies in person. Then the tornado came, taking home, his meat-processing business and vehicles in Moss, a rural town in Mississippi. The room, built of concrete, was the only thing left of the property.