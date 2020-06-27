© Provided by the Associated Press

In this image, taken on June 24, 2020, a man walks through a flooded town in Huishui County, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (Chinatopix via AP)

BEIJING (AP) – Three people died and 12 others were missing after night storms in southwest China, authorities said on Saturday.

Two vehicles fell into a river, causing two deaths and three missing, said the Mianning County government in Sichuan province.

Another person died and the whereabouts of nine more were unknown in the town of Yihai, the county said in a social media post. Mianning is about 280 kilometers (175 miles) southwest of Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan.

Around 7,500 people have been evacuated from their homes.

So far this year, more than 20 people have lost their lives due to the rainy seasons in southern China, which caused floods in rivers and flooded villages and cultivated fields.

The worst floods in modern history in China were recorded in 1998, when more than 2,000 people died and nearly three million houses were destroyed.

More heavy rains are expected in various provinces, including Sichuan, Guizhou, Hunan, Shaanxi, Henan and Hubei, the official Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.