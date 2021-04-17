Stormfront actress stopped talking about The Boys because of her character’s racism

Having played the evil Stormfront in the second season of The Boys – 95%, actress Aya Cash is promoting her new movie, the romantic comedy We Broke Up, where he performs alongside William Jackson Harper and which hit theaters yesterday and will be released on April 23 on video on demand. In an interview on the show Collider Ladies Night, Cash spoke about his character from The Boys, and revealed why he decided to “walk away from the conversation.”

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

The Boys it was a hit with its first two seasons; Based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and created by Eric Kripke, the Amazon Prime Video series ranks among the most popular and successful today. One of the reasons why it has been so praised is that it is not afraid to touch on issues of great relevance for our time such as political tensions, racism and the power of large corporations.

Stormfront is one of the main villains in the second season, and was adapted to be played by a woman, since the original character in the comics was a man. Aya Cash she told Collider that she knew from the beginning that she was a complicated character because she was a Nazi, and the role she would play would require a lot of effort on her part. For his good luck, the showrunner explained all the details:

[Eric me dijo] ‘Look, the parties don’t really say this, but this is going to be a complicated role.’ And I have no problem playing deeply unpleasant people or villains, but obviously this was going to be something that had to be handled intelligently and was not going to glorify this character in a way that I disagreed with, but would be in the service of something. So after talking to Eric, I felt in very, very good hands.

Also read: Antony Starr, Homelander in The Boys, approves of the Snyder Cut but has some doubts

However, the second season ended its filming in November 2019, and in 2020 we witnessed several events that no one expected. The death of the African-American citizen George Floyd at the hands of a police officer unleashed a wave of marches and protests against racism that shocked the country, for that reason Cash decided to stay out of the conversations while the second season of The Boys:

I had to walk away from the conversation because I couldn’t talk about what was happening and what was going to happen. I definitely had moments where I felt terrible that people could have been hurt by seeing this character. I mean, let’s be honest, 2020 was an incredibly intense year for many, many reasons with the pandemic but also with a racial reckoning in America and I’m playing a white supremacist. So there were a lot of feelings coming up and I wanted to tell them ‘Don’t worry! She will get her due. There’s no way this is right! Nobody says this is okay! ‘, You know.

Aya Cash He has also participated in the films My best friend’s daughter (2011), Sleepwalk with Me – 83%, Start Over – 83%, The Wolf Of Wall Street – 78%, Mary Goes Round (2017), Game Over, Man! – 8%, and Scare Me.

Don’t leave without reading: Psychologist Jordan Peterson infuriates Marvel because they compare him to the Red Skull in a comic

The Boys is part of a new trend in superhero-related productions that try to portray these comic book characters in a realistic way, without idealizing or exposing them as beings of pure and disinterested goodness. Productions of a similar cut are Daredevil – 93%, Jessica Jones – 69%, Invincible – 100%, the first season of Titans, Watchmen – 80%, and the movies The Man of Steel – 55%, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% and Logan – 93%. The third season of The Boys It is already in development and we hope it will be available before the end of the year.