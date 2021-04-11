Storm Watch in Multiple Florida Counties

April 11, 2021

Florida authorities issued several severe weather alerts for Monroe, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties, respectively.

The severe weather watch alert will be in effect until 8:00 pm

Although the morning was a bit sunny with highs in the 80s and gusting winds from the south, there is a high risk of dangerous rip currents on the beach during the afternoon.

Heavy rain is forecast for the afternoon after 2 pm into the evening, with a round of heavy showers that follow Monday morning.

While some thunderstorms will last through Monday, the threat of severe weather will be over.

Then the weather will shift to another day of 90 degree temperatures.

