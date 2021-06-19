storm surge will bring potential tropical cyclone 3 to Gulf shores

Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 heads toward the shores of the United States in the Gulf of Mexico, where it will bring strong winds, rain and storm surge starting this Friday night.

Miami World / telemundo51

According to this Friday’s 8 a.m. ET midterm bulletin from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the system will continue to strengthen and would make landfall off the Louisiana coast as a tropical depression or tropical storm.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 was located 255 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana, and 385 miles south-southwest of Mobile, Alabama. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour, and it was moving north at a translation speed of 14 mph.

NOTICES AND MONITORING

Tropical Storm Warning: from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Okaloosa and Walton counties border. Also for Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and the New Orleans metropolitan area.

Potential Cyclone 3 is expected to continue moving in the same direction and would make landfall off the US coast sometime this weekend as a tropical depression or tropical storm.

The central part of the Gulf of Mexico coast could receive between 4 and 8 inches of rain this Friday, and up to 12 inches for some areas.