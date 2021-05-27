Storm Sanders manages to win in the qualifying preliminary round at the expense of tennis player Cagla Buyukakcay

05/26/2021

On 05/27/2021 at 05:00 CEST

Australian tennis player Storm sanders, number 161 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the previous round of qualification of Roland-Garros by 6-2 and 6-4 in one hour and fourteen minutes to the Turkish player Cagla Buyukakcay, number 178 of the WTA. With this victory, Sanders manages to add new points to his ranking to enter the Roland-Garros.

During the match Sanders managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, obtained 67% of the first service, committed 2 double faults, managing to win 59% of the service points. As for the Turkish player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve twice, had a 79% first serve, made a double fault and managed to win 46% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is previously a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to get the highest possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the applicants. During this specific phase, 128 players participate. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.