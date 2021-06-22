Storm leaves more than 203 thousand CFE users without electricity

Aracely Garza / Correspondent

MEXICO CITY. The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) reported 203,382 users without electricity supply as a result of the rains that occurred this Tuesday in Nuevo León.

“The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) reports that the effects of the Cold Front 59 caused interruptions to the electricity supply of 203, 382 users in the state of Nuevo León,” the agency shared in a statement.

He specified that immediately, the Commission began restoration work in accordance with its care protocols, so that in a short time it was possible to restore the electricity supply to 68 percent of the affected users.

The CFE made available a team made up of 124 workers, 31 cranes and 34 vehicles.

#Attentive Civil Protection Nuevo León reports: Faced with the storm that is registered this morning, the Nuevo León Civil Protection carries out an operation in coordination with municipal units. pic.twitter.com/cay1bo2r8y – Civil Protection NL (@PC_NuevoLeon) June 22, 2021

