Storm in Gulf of Mexico cuts some oil production in the US

HOUSTON, USA, Jun 18 (.) – The first storm to hit the oil-producing regions of the US Gulf of Mexico this year forced the transfer of offshore oil rig workers and cut off some production.

A weather disturbance in the central Gulf of Mexico is expected to turn into a tropical storm on Friday. It was moving north at about 14 miles per hour and could drop as much as 12 inches of rain on the central US coast by Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Equinor ASA said Friday that it had retired staff and shut down production on its Titan rig, which is located about 105 kilometers off the coast of Louisiana. Chevron and Occidental Petroleum also withdrew personnel and began taking precautions on their offshore oil and gas platforms.

“It’s not that unusual to do evacuation flights this early in the season,” said Jason Glynn, director of operations for Bristow Group’s offshore crew transport unit in Louisiana. “The last two years we’ve always had something similar this early in the season.”

Chevron removed non-essential personnel from three oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico and completely evacuated a fourth that is located about 150 miles from Louisiana. Production remains at normal levels, a spokesperson said.

“All of our facilities have plans to prepare for weather-related events and are implementing those procedures,” Occidental said on its website. He did not comment on the production.

Other large producers such as BP, BHP, Royal Dutch Shell and Murphy Oil said they are monitoring weather conditions, but production had not been affected.

Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, the region’s only deepwater oil export port, was operating normally. Offshore pipeline operator Enbridge also said it is monitoring conditions.

