Storm in Guadalajara leaves motorists trapped in tunnel

JALISCO

This afternoon’s storm in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, Jalisco, left several damages and motorists trapped in a tunnel due to the flooding that was registered.

Cars trapped in the Los Cubos tunnel to Av. México. Send help @Trafico_ZMG @GovernmentJalisco @PCJalisco pic.twitter.com/aWGrK4ao5x – Aizury Lim (@aizuunn) June 25, 2021

Civil Protection of Jalisco reported that there were water levels up to half a meter in some areas, so emergency teams came to de-water.

The agency asked the population to take extreme precautions and report any incident by telephone to 911.

#AlMomento at the intersection of Colon and Rosario Castellanos, there are levels between 20 and 30cm, officers are in place to clear storm drains and help the population. AVOID THE AREA. pic.twitter.com/CpQmajeqMv – Civil Protection JAL (@PCJalisco) June 25, 2021

On Patria Avenue, near Andares, the storm caused a road sign to fall.

Likewise, Line 1 of the Light Rail was suspended.

Av patria at the height of walking, a sign falls to a car @Trafico_ZMG the streets are with a lot of water height pic.twitter.com/CZMwBj11Mr – Diana Ramírez (@dianagarciarmz) June 25, 2021

jcs