Storm in Guadalajara leaves motorists trapped in tunnel

JALISCO

This afternoon’s storm in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, Jalisco, left several damages and motorists trapped in a tunnel due to the flooding that was registered.

Civil Protection of Jalisco reported that there were water levels up to half a meter in some areas, so emergency teams came to de-water.

The agency asked the population to take extreme precautions and report any incident by telephone to 911.

On Patria Avenue, near Andares, the storm caused a road sign to fall.

Likewise, Line 1 of the Light Rail was suspended.

