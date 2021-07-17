Storm in Europe takes almost 130 lives

SCHULD, Germany.

TOAt least 128 people died in the last hours in Europe, the majority in Germany, due to the storm that caused floods and landslides.

In Germany they confirmed the death of 108 people. “The death toll we have found increased,” said the Interior Minister of the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, Roger Lewentz, confirming five new deaths.

The rains focused the German electoral campaigns on the climate crisis and, less than two and a half months after them, after which Chancellor Angel Merkel will leave office, the candidates made promises in this regard. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier urged “to commit decisively” to the environmental fight.

Belgium reported at least 20 deaths and another 20 missing, according to the latest government balance, which decreed a day of national mourning on July 20.

These are the most catastrophic floods our country has ever known, ”said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

Some inhabitants were trapped by floods and river overflows.

In addition to Germany and Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland also suffered material damage.

NO TIME TO EVICT HOUSES

The torrential rains that were registered on Thursday, mainly in western Germany, were the most intense in 100 years and their immediacy prevented many people from being able to evacuate their homes in time due to the floods that caused, said Fabi Taub, a Mexican who lives there. country.

In an interview with Pascal Beltrán del Río for Imagen Radio, Fabi Taub pointed out that German meteorologists affirmed that “for more than a hundred years this amount of water was not seen and in fact they were forecasting 150 liters per square meter for that day and more than that quantity, the problem was that everything was so fast that there was no time to evacuate because the roads were already covered by water, “he said.

He commented that the Germans attribute the events to climate change.

After several years of living in Germany, “it is the first summer that I have worn a sweater. Normally at this time I was in shorts, now we have been with a jacket, with umbrellas, things that are atypical, “he said.

He stressed that several rivers in the region, including the Danube, are higher than normal and right now those that are in danger of overflowing are the Moselle and the Rhine.

