Storm Elsa will hit Florida with strong winds amid Champlain Towers collapse



Storm Elsa forced a change in rescue efforts at the Champlain Towers.

Tropical Storm Elsa has weakened a bit, but is moving toward Florida and will impact the area amid the landslide in the Champlain Towers, further diminishing the hope of finding people alive, as rescue work was suspended and the demolition of the rest of the building is underway.

On Saturday night, the storm hit parts of the Dominican Republic and Haiti with heavy rain and strong winds, but it continued to move toward the United States.

It is now very close to Jamaica and parts of eastern and central Cuba, the US hurricane center reported.

Experts anticipated that Elsa could bring heavy rain and gusts of wind to South Florida with impact at various points, including Surfside, where the collapse at Champlain Towers took place.

The hurricane center issued a tropical storm watch Saturday night for the Florida Keys, from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas.

This means that tropical storm conditions, including sustained winds of at least 39 mph, are possible within the next 48 hours.

There is a risk of tropical storm conditions beginning Monday in the Florida Keys that will spread northward along the Florida Peninsula by midweek. Make preparations THIS WEEKEND. #Elsa pic.twitter.com/zBtqZXS4ft – The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) July 3, 2021

The impact of the storm would be greatest on Monday, when it hits parts of the Keys and southwest Florida.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, the storm would move toward the east coast of Florida.

The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, issued a state of emergency for 15 counties on Saturday, alerting residents to begin preparedness efforts, including a disaster plan.

“We are preparing for the risk of isolated tornadoes, storm surge, heavy rain and flash flooding,” DeSantis said.

#Elsa is currently a strong tropical storm on a track to impact Florida by Monday. Florida is working with local authorities to safely secure the Surfside site ahead of the storm. Follow @FLSERT for the latest storm updates. https://t.co/U6170xLXJG pic.twitter.com/QKrCfwRXhu – Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 3, 2021

The state of emergency covers Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Pasco, Pinellas, and Sarasota counties.