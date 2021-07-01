Storm Elsa is moving rapidly towards the Caribbean and could strengthen in the next 48 hours



Photo provided by the National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) that shows the state of the climate in the Atlantic today at 10:30 local time (14:30 GMT).

Photo: . / NOAA-NHC / Courtesy

MIAMI, Florida – Elsa, the fifth tropical storm of the year in the Atlantic basin, continues its rapid advance towards the Lesser Antilles, in the Caribbean, and “some additional strengthening” is expected in the next 48 hours, the National Center reported. Hurricane Registers (NHC) of the USA

Downtown Elsa is now about 600 miles (965 km) east-southeast of the Leeward Islands and is already in effect. Tropical storm warnings and watch for Barbados, Martinique, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Guadeloupe.

According to the NHC bulletin at 2:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. GMT), the system is moving west-northwest at a speed of 28 miles per hour (44 km / h).

System would pass through the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Saturday

According to NHC projections, Elsa will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or south of the Leeward Islands (the southern Lesser Antilles) on Friday, and then move towards the east of the Caribbean Sea and on Saturday settle near the southern coast of Hispaniola (Dominican Republic and Haiti).

In the early hours of Sunday, the storm will move near parts of eastern Cuba, meteorologists noted.

Image provided by the National Office for Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) showing the possible five-day trajectory of tropical storm Elsa in the Atlantic and Caribbean. Photo: . / NOAA-NHC

Storm could affect search efforts in Surfside, Miami-Dade

According to a probable trajectory pattern, both Cuba and South Florida could fall within their radius of action, which would mean an added problem for the search and rescue tasks of the victims of the partial collapse of an apartment building in Surfside (Miami-Dade), where at least 18 people have died and there are more than 145 missing.

In addition to wind, the system will produce total rainfall of 3 to 6 inches (76 to 152 millimeters) with maximum totals of 10 inches (250 mm) on Friday across Windward and the southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados.

This rainfall can lead to isolated flash floods and landslides.

Before Elsa, Ana, Bill, Claudette and Danny were formed since last May.