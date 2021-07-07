Storm Elsa could make landfall in Florida as a hurricane

(Bloomberg) – Tropical Storm Elsa is strengthening as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast, and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane north of Tampa Wednesday.

Elsa’s maximum winds reached 110 kilometers per hour on Tuesday and will likely reach 75 mph, just above the threshold for becoming a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center warned at 2 p.m. local time.

Elsa is on her way to make landfall north of Tampa, in a sparsely populated area surrounded by nature preserves. As it approaches, it could push a dangerous storm surge into Tampa Bay, raising ocean levels by up to 1 meter. Elsa will likely cause about $ 500 million in losses, said Chuck Watson, a disaster modeler at Enki Research.

“Hurricane conditions are expected tonight and early Wednesday along part of the west coast of Florida,” said a forecaster Richard Pasch at the center. “As Elsa moves near or along the west of the Florida peninsula through Wednesday, heavy rains can result in flash flooding, urban and minor river flooding.” Elsa is the fifth Atlantic storm this year and is rapidly It became the first hurricane of the season when it moved across the Caribbean last week, leaving at least three people dead. It will also be the third named storm to hit the US this year. While forecasters don’t expect the Atlantic storm count in 2021 to hit last year’s record 30, they predict a more active hurricane season than normal.

Elsa, which is too far east to disrupt oil and natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico, could raise ocean levels by as much as 1.2 meters along parts of the Florida coast.

