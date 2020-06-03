The National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) led tours in Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche, through the flooding caused by rains of the tropical storm “Christopher”.

Through its Twitter account, the agency shared images of the affectations registered in the Benito Juárez neighborhood, where the water covered sidewalks and ridges.

The CNPC indicated that elements of the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena), the National Guard (GN) and municipal Civil Protection personnel carry out transfer and evacuation of the inhabitants, after the overflow of the Arroyo la Caleta affecting 10 colonies in the city.

“Cristóbal” made landfall this Wednesday at 8:35 a.m., 30 kilometers west of Ciudad del Carmen.

According to the latest report from the Ministry of Civil Protection, the hydrometeorological phenomenon is expected to continue to move slowly through the entity.

Therefore, it was indicated that the presence of the rains, wind and electrical activity will continue for the next 24 to 48 hours.

IM