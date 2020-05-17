15 minutes. Arthur, the first tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which is forecast to be “above normal” this year, is advancing on the high seas parallel to the southeastern coast of the United States en route to North Carolina, reported Sunday on National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Meteorologists noted that Arthur will move north this Sunday away from the coasts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, by tomorrow Sunday approaching those of North Carolina.

The Miami-based federal agency issued a storm warning for the North Carolina coast from Surf City to Duck, as well as Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

Arthur had maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (40 miles).

It was located about 575 kilometers (355 miles) south southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, according to the NHC bulletin at 8.00 local time (12.00 GMT).

No threat on land

The agency is forecasting some strengthening over the next two days and Arthur is likely to lose its tropical characteristics on Tuesday.

Arthur, who currently poses no threat on the ground, is moving north-west at 15 kilometers per hour (9 miles).

This tropical storm, the first named, anticipated the official start of the Atlantic season, which runs from June 1 to November 30.

Since the formation of the system, in the Florida Strait, since last Thursday the phenomenon caused torrential rains and strong winds in the southeastern United States.

NHC forecasters expect Arthur to produce heavy rains over North Carolina on Sunday night.

The National Administration of Oceans and Atmosphere of the United States (NOAA, in English) is scheduled for next Thursday to announce in Miami its initial forecast for the 2020 season, which will be reviewed later.

However, other private organizations and universities anticipated that it will be “above normal.”

The regular is twelve named storms, of which six become hurricanes, including three major ones.

The private meteorological services company AccuWeather, for example, forecasts 14 to 20 storms, of which between seven and eleven will become hurricanes, among these four to six they will reach a major category, that is, 3, 4 or 5 (the maximum) on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

For its part, Colorado State University (CSU) forecast last April that the season will be “above the annual average.”

That’s with 16 named storms, eight hurricanes, and four major ones, among others, because tropical and subtropical Atlantic temperatures are “hotter than the long-term average temperature.”