Storm and tornado storm left 2 dead in its passage through Georgia

The United States Meteorological Service warned about the risk that around 100 million people run from the storm and tornado storm that would mainly affect the states of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee and has already killed at least two people in Georgia.

Among those killed is Scott Hudson, a 60-year-old man, who died Monday in Douglasville, Georgia, after a tree caused power lines to fall on his vehicle, local station WSB, from Atlanta, reported. Also in Georgia, Carla Harris, 55, was killed when a tree fell on her Bonaire home, according to an Associated Press report.

Authorities expect the storm to continue until Tuesday. This episode includes strong winds, floods, storms and tornadoes and will mainly affect Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, according to the USA Today report.

By 9:00 p.m. (local time) on Monday, at least 43,000 people had been affected by the power outages, according to the site poweroutage.us.

Drone footage showed one of the strongest tornadoes in Yazoo City, Mississippi, while photos posted on Twitter by the National Weather Service in Memphis showed several trees and utility poles downed.

Likewise, meteorologists have warned that the precipitation that is registered in the atmosphere has caused a rise in temperatures on the west coast of up to 15 degrees Fahrenheit, which translates into a potential risk of fires.