storing semen and eggs on the moon

Humans are on the wrong track. Not only do we live in a dangerous environment prone to natural disasters, but we also hurt ourselves with constant warfare, the use of fossil energy and deforestation.

That is why scientists have begun to design a “plan B”. A kind of life insurance for all species on the planet. It is the futuristic version of the Noah’s Ark. The difference is that the animals and plants will not sail in a ship waiting for the flood to pass, but will go through the atmosphere and away from Earth in a spaceship.

Nor will Noah be in command. Those who want to create a repository of reproductive cells of some 6.7 million terrestrial species, including human semen and ovules, are Jekan thanga and his team from the University of Arizona. And the place chosen as the natural vault is the Moon

Natural disasters, droughts, asteroids and potential planetary wars are some of the dangers that could erase existence on Earth. Thanga believes that humans must place hope in space and put more effort into the development of space travel to preserve life as we know it.

A terrestrial species bank would leave the specimens in a complete state of vulnerability. That is why he insists that it is time to think about a lunar vault and make it a reality as soon as possible.

The impressive proposal to protect the genetic diversity of the planet is called “Moon pits and lava tunnels for a modern ark “and the Aerospace Electrical and Electronics Engineers Conference was presented.

The useful lava tunnels

Unbelievers will wonder how scientists will be able to control the environmental variables of a satellite as hostile to life as the Moon. The answer is not in its uneven soil but in the characteristics of the lunar subsoil. Solid rock does not dominate there, but there are thousands of channels that communicate like networks under the surface.

The project would be feasible in the medium term because it would not be necessary to carry out special construction. The reproductive cells would be placed in those lunar channels that have been discovered recently.

It is not the first time that the lunar cave system has attracted the attention of science. That tunnel network are equivalent to a series of protected corridors, free from changes in temperature, radiation and the threat of meteorites. These caves could also be used as temporary accommodation for lunar explorers.

Remember that a lunar day lasts about 29 Earth days. That means that any construction carried out on the surface would have to withstand extremely hot temperatures during the two weeks that the day lasts and very cold during the fifteen days of darkness.

With today’s technology, lthe vault would be about a 4 or 5 day trip from Earth. But in the future it would be just around the corner. To transport 50 samples of each of the 6.7 million species would take 250 space trips.

The new findings have determined that the pits are the ideal size for cell storage, with a depth of up to 100 meters. They are a perfect and readily available solution to protect thousands of plant and animal species that are already in danger of extinction, Thanga said.

The reproductive cells would remain in a kind of hibernation, as we have seen more than once in science fiction movies. To do this, scientists will use the techniques cryogenic that are already used on Earth to preserve cords of life and other organic matter.

What researchers have yet to refine is the process of regenerating life from cells alone. In the case of humans, they will still have to figure out how to create a human baby from a sperm and an egg without being implanted in a woman to complete the gestation process.

Learn from the past

The vulnerability of the planet has ample scientific foundation. Thanga related that lthe eruption of Mount Toba Volcano, which occurred 75,000 years ago, was about to extinguish the human species. The explosion would have been 40 times more powerful than the largest hydrogen bomb and it would have generated an ash cloud such that it blocked the sunlight.

In that volcanic winter, millions of plant and animal species died.s. The human population is believed to have dwindled to a maximum of 10,000 breeding pairs, although some estimate that the surviving pairs did not reach 1,000.

And before Toba it is believed that there was another even more deadly eruption. It would have happened a few 252 million years when the earth had not been divided into continents at a point in what we know today as Siberia. The heat and the fumes of the lava they destroyed half of the terrestrial species and up to 90 percent of the marine life.

And if we decide to be optimistic and think that this type of catastrophe will never happen again, we cannot ignore other alarming evidence that it is time to soak our beards and save a few samples of sperm from healthy men for the day we lose the ability to conceive. Natural way.

Shanna swanAn environmental and reproductive epidemiologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York showed that exposure to toxic chemicals reduced sperm count by nearly 60 percent since 1973.

The researcher said that if we continue at the rate we are going the sperm count will drop to zero by 2045.

Another finding from Swan is that not only now men are less fertile but also have smaller penises than their grandparents. One possible explanation would be that producing less sperm also decreases some male hormones that reduce testicular volume and penis length.

Thanga and Swan have shown with scientific data that extinction is not only an irrational fear but that it is a possibility that could materialize in many ways.

I think that the sperm and egg bank on the moon is not a crazy idea.

