“2020 came full of promise, of projects, of the desire to travel it. Until suddenly a wall stopped us, the Covid-19 frustrated our renewed initiative. It was the first time in the history of humanity that we were forced to withdraw on a global level. To stop seeing each other, to meet, to embrace each other. Human beings, as a social being, had to learn to stop being so. At least for a time, “begins the prologue of Stories from home, the solidarity e-book that emerged as a utopian idea, according to its creators.

The initiative was by Katherine Martínez Enciso, director of the publishing houses Camino al Sur and Letra impresa. “We wanted to contribute our grain of sand in this pandemic, and as our job was to create content, we decided to generate a project in an altruistic way. It was in this way that the idea of ​​a project of collective creation that put us into action was born, not only to us, but also writers, illustrators and a team of professionals who are part of this industry, to create quality content that also involves the action of the reader. The idea, in addition to entertainment, is to raise funds to help mitigate the drama that the most vulnerable population is going through, and is going to go through, “explains Martínez Enciso.

There are ten stories, each written by an author, with their own style, that connect with each other. The stories take place during the quarantine, and this causes the readers to feel identified with the situations or the characters, and empathize with them.

One story per day

During the first part of the development of the project, the stories were published on the website of these two publishers, one every three days. They were available for 24 hours at no cost. In addition, in this version, one of the illustrations of each story could be seen.

On May 14, after forty days had passed since the project was launched, the e-book with the stories and more illustrations was published. Today it is the reader who takes center stage in this project, because he can contribute to this cause from his place, through the purchase of the electronic book. Those interested in helping should only enter the sites of the two publishers or Bajalibros.com and buy their digital copy. All proceeds will be donated to the Argentine Food Bank Network.

But the task was a great challenge, not only at the logistical level, but also at the creative level. “It is that they are trades that are characterized by being solitary. However, the dynamics and the contribution of each of those involved made the project move forward and today is a reality,” sums up Martínez Enciso.

“In Stories from Home, the collaboration depended on waiting for the previous story and building on that and that of the previous stories; collecting characters or situations, and creating from there or incorporating them in some way into your idea. In my experience as a screenwriter, collaborative work is a constant and I really like it, I think it always adds up and allows you to generate a more interesting final product, “says David Rodríguez, (known in the publishing world as Deivid), author, in this book, of La rebelión de the pigeons, illustrated by Ezequiel Quines.

“For me it was a great experience, both professionally and from a human point of view. We are all going through a stage of great uncertainty, but I always kept in mind that many people would suffer basic needs during quarantine. Therefore, knowing that the publisher’s proposal was to generate content with the added bonus of helping the most vulnerable population, I joined immediately and with great enthusiasm, “says Pablo Pino, illustrator of the Pandora story, the last of the work.

Read more

“It is the first time that I participate in a book that is built day by day, seeing how the stories and their illustrations connect, but without knowing what I would have to create until that moment. Generally, I work on projects where I have contact only with the editor and sometimes the writer, but in Historias desde casa we form a group of ten illustrators with direct and permanent communication, contributing ideas to solve the graphic part so that, even though they are illustrations by different authors with different styles, they can maintain a unity following the initial idea of ​​relating one story to another, “adds Pino.

From inside

This book is ideal for family reading. Adults and children will empathize with their protagonists and situations. It is that each of these stories takes place within the quarantine. The reader feels that he goes into the homes where the stories take place for a while, to see what the characters feel and what situations they live while waiting for the isolation to end.

Some stories have even anticipated situations that later occurred in real life. “The pandemic makes us think of science fiction stories that try to predict this type of situation, and in my story the protagonist is called the little mentalist, because she has the ability to anticipate the facts with her deductions. In the end, his father enters a supermarket wearing a Plague Doctor mask and a police officer arrests him thinking he was going to rob. The week after my story was uploaded on the web, the news was published in England that A man disguised as the Plague Doctor came out and the police asked him to reconsider his disguise, because it scared the community. He never ceases to amaze you when something you write seems to come true, “says Deivid with a smile.

“It is necessary to rethink ourselves as an industry, not only from the book as an object, but from the content itself. This pandemic makes us see how fragile we are as an industry, but how eager readers are for quality content that manages to connect them with reading, “says Martínez Enciso.

The goal now is to sell as many e-books as possible to raise the money that will be donated to the Argentine Food Bank Network.

“Later we plan to take out the printed volume so that readers can treasure it in their libraries and that it remains as a memento of a historical event that we are experiencing,” says the editor.

www.editorialcaminoalsur.com/historias-desde-casa. There you can choose the value you want to donate, from 50 to 1,000 pesos. You can also download it from www.bajalibros.com, where it has a fixed price of 380 pesos. “data-reactid =” 80 “> Today the book can be purchased in electronic format at www.editorialcaminoalsur.com/historias-desde-casa. There you can choose the value you want to donate , from 50 to 1000 pesos They can also be downloaded from www.bajalibros.com, where it has a fixed price of 380 pesos.

http://www.editorialcaminoalsur.com/historias-desde-casa-inicio. “data-reactid =” 81 “> The publishers offer the first story, complete, free of charge, to see a preview of the book. This is the story Dormir en el patio, which can be read at http: //www.editorialcaminoalsur. com / stories-from-home-start.

“This was an unprecedented project, almost an experiment, the result of which was far beyond expectations. The synergy between the participants demonstrated the commitment on the part of each one to a common cause, solidarity,” concludes Martínez Enciso.